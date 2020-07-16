All apartments in Washington County
278 Quail Run
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

278 Quail Run

278 Quail Run Rd · (412) 628-5544
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

278 Quail Run Rd, Washington County, PA 15367

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $1049 · Avail. now

$1,049

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
UPDATED! 2 Bed Townhouse in PETERS TOWNSHIP - Property Id: 20043

UPDATED 2 BED TOWN
Peters Township - Quail Run
$1049.00

NEW LAMINATE FLOORING, FRESH PAINT, NEW LIGHTING, NEW VANITY & TOILET IN POWDER ROOM! & More! Darling Neutral, Sparkling 2 Bed Townhouse. Great Open Floor Plan. Fully Equipped L-Shaped Kitchen w/GAS Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Pantry. Spacious Dining/Living Area w/ Fireplace leads to Rear, Private, Deck & small yard. Master w/Large Closet & 2nd Closet, Dressing area & direct access to bath. 2nd bed is large enough for queen bed w/full wall of closets. Linen Closet for more storage. Garage /Opener & Storage, Laundry Room w/ Newer Washer and Dryer, Newer Front Door & Storm Door. Newer Efficient Furnace, and more. Pool, Party Room, Walking Trails, Courts, Tot Lots and More. Exceptional Location close to shopping and restaurants. Must See. Text Linda for More info or a private showing. 412.628.5544 Pet considered with small fee. Security deposit required. $1049 + utilities. Owner pays HOA Fee
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/20043
Property Id 20043

(RLNE5706199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

