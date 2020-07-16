278 Quail Run

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

UPDATED! 2 Bed Townhouse in PETERS TOWNSHIP - Property Id: 20043



UPDATED 2 BED TOWN

Peters Township - Quail Run

$1049.00



NEW LAMINATE FLOORING, FRESH PAINT, NEW LIGHTING, NEW VANITY & TOILET IN POWDER ROOM! & More! Darling Neutral, Sparkling 2 Bed Townhouse. Great Open Floor Plan. Fully Equipped L-Shaped Kitchen w/GAS Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Pantry. Spacious Dining/Living Area w/ Fireplace leads to Rear, Private, Deck & small yard. Master w/Large Closet & 2nd Closet, Dressing area & direct access to bath. 2nd bed is large enough for queen bed w/full wall of closets. Linen Closet for more storage. Garage /Opener & Storage, Laundry Room w/ Newer Washer and Dryer, Newer Front Door & Storm Door. Newer Efficient Furnace, and more. Pool, Party Room, Walking Trails, Courts, Tot Lots and More. Exceptional Location close to shopping and restaurants. Must See. Text Linda for More info or a private showing. 412.628.5544 Pet considered with small fee. Security deposit required. $1049 + utilities. Owner pays HOA Fee

Property Id 20043



