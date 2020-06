1593 PINEHURST DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING & FABULOUS! TOTAL MAKEOVER;WALLS REMOVED, AWESOME NATURAL CHERRY KITCHEN & QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS & BRKFST BAR;OPEN TO DINING ROOM;FIREPLACE IN LR; NEW BATHROOMS, MAGNIFICENT GOURMET EQUIPPED KITCHEN. WITH A WINE COOLER, & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. THE LARGE FINISHED GAMEROOM HAS A WET BAR, FIREPLACE, AND YOU WALKOUT FROM THE GAMEROOM TO A LOVELY AND PRIVATE PATIO. CLOSE TO SOUTH HILLS VILLAGE,THE"T"(LIGHT TRANSIT)TO PGH, HEINZ FIELD&PNC PARK;MINUTES TO INTERSTATE 79,PGH INT'L AIRPORT;USC COMMUNITY & RECREATIONAL CENTER,UPC SCHOOL DISTRICT IS NATIONALLY KNOWN FOR IT'S EXCELLENCE IN EDUCATION!! IT'S A WOW!!!