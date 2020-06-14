Apartment List
99 Apartments for rent in Upper St. Clair, PA with garage

Upper St. Clair apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >
31 Units Available
Torrente
2565 Boyce Plaza Rd, Upper St. Clair, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1126 sqft
Experience the best in luxury living with breathtaking creek and woodland views offering plenty of privacy, not often found in apartment living. Our unique Upper St.

1 Unit Available
1293 MANOR DRIVE
1293 Manor Drive, Upper St. Clair, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
MOVE RIGHT IN, LARGE LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM, LAUNDRY ROOM OFF LARGE EQUIPPED KITCHEN; FOR ADDED CONVENIENCE IS A NEWER LARGE PATIO OFF KITCHEN OVERLOOKING A PRIVATE BACK YARD;KITCHEN IS OPEN TO A LARGE FAMILYROOM WITH LOG BURNING FIREPLACE;

1 Unit Available
1297 OLD MEADOW ROAD
1297 Old Meadow Road, Upper St. Clair, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
Great location with a large corner lot. Move right in to this Spacious 4 or 5 bedroom or den, and finished Game room. Minutes to the Upper St.

1 Unit Available
1593 PINEHURST DRIVE
1593 Pinehurst Drive, Upper St. Clair, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING & FABULOUS! TOTAL MAKEOVER;WALLS REMOVED, AWESOME NATURAL CHERRY KITCHEN & QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS & BRKFST BAR;OPEN TO DINING ROOM;FIREPLACE IN LR; NEW BATHROOMS, MAGNIFICENT GOURMET EQUIPPED KITCHEN.

1 Unit Available
2361 GIANT OAKS
2361 Giant Oaks Dr, Upper St. Clair, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
Ready for Immediate Occupancy! Great Location! Brand new flooring throughout and new carpeting in the bedrooms. Whole house was freshly painted! Patio off the dining room and family room.

1 Unit Available
1778 Mcmillan Rd
1778 Mcmillan Road, Upper St. Clair, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Private and secluded yet close to shopping and schools. Traditional floor plan. Judge's paneling on focal wall with fireplace flanked by windows in the family room. Convenient wet bar. French door access to formal living room. First floor laundry.

1 Unit Available
2158 Meadowmont Dr
2158 Meadowmont Drive, Upper St. Clair, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
FABULOUS LARGE 4 BEDROOM HOME LOCATED IN THE DESIRABLE MONTCLAIR ESTATES WHICH HAS A SWIMMING POOL TO ENJOY WITH FAMILY & FRIENDS;HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT,THE CENTER HALL LEADS TO A LARGE EAT-IN EQUIPPED KITCHEN W/ A NEW FANTASTIC STAINLESS

1 Unit Available
2341 Southwood Drive
2341 Southwood Drive, Upper St. Clair, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
Welcome to 2341 Southwood Drive! This beautiful home in USC has it all! This well-maintained home contains beautiful landscaping, a spacious backyard to entertain and play, hardwood throughout, finished game room, as well as many other great
Results within 1 mile of Upper St. Clair
53 Units Available
The Evalee
7 Dorchester Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
977 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Evalee in Bethel Park. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
3309 Bethel Church Road
3309 Bethel Church Road, Bethel Park, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1911 sqft
4 Bedroom Home located in Bethel Park. Open floor plan, hardwood floors, kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove and eat-in countertop. 1 oversized garage. Private rear patio, Close to everything. 'T' and South Hills Village.

1 Unit Available
152 Vanderbilt Dr
152 Vanderbilt Drive, Allegheny County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Beautiful all brick home with attractive architecture such as cathedral ceiling, palladium windows, bay windows, skylights and sunken family room.

1 Unit Available
1952 Bower Hill Road
1952 Bower Hill Road, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Charming colonial situated on main road with public and school transportation. This home has been in the family since it was built and was never a rental.

1 Unit Available
1424 Hastings Crescent
1424 Hastings Crescent, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,770
Wow! Stylish End Enit Town home at Hastings Plan loaded with Designer Upgrades!Smith+ Noble Fabric Roller Blinds throughout. Covered front porch+flexible open floor plan on the main level provides ease in entertaining.

1 Unit Available
3234 Washington Pike
3234 Washington Pike, Allegheny County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 Bedroom Home located in the South Fayette. Cathedral Ceiling in the Living Room with decorative fireplace. Large Dining Room for entertaining. Master Bedroom on the main level with Full Bath.
Results within 5 miles of Upper St. Clair
Baldwin
49 Units Available
The Alden South Hills
5492 Youngridge Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$605
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
721 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site fitness center, garage parking and a swimming pool. Upgraded apartments are available. Units feature black appliances and spacious layouts. Leland Park and Curry Hollow Center are both nearby.
54 Units Available
Chroma Apartments
1360 Martha Street, Highlands Ranch, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,468
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
1135 sqft
Illuminate your life at Chroma Apartments in Highlands Ranch, where modern spaces complement a full spectrum of amenities for active lifestyles.
42 Units Available
Reserve at Southpointe
1000 Meadow Ln, Canonsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1390 sqft
Prime location just off of I-79. Luxurious apartments include granite counters, ice maker, in-unit laundry, ceiling fan, and fireplace. Community offers tenants 24-hour gym, clubhouse, and conference room.
Whitehall
26 Units Available
Maiden Bridge & Canongate Apartments
100 White Hampton Ln, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,200
1053 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1015 sqft
Minutes to downtown Pittsburgh. Fully equipped kitchen with generous counter space in every home. Community offers a library, fitness center and heated pool. On-site Port Authority Metro stop. Free shuttle to Caste Village shops.

1 Unit Available
306 Timberlake Dr
306 Timberlake Dr, Washington County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3200 sqft
Great location! Timberlake Plan. Beautiful two story, 4 bedrooms + 2.5 bath with 2 car garage. Eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, first floor family room. Spacious, finished game room with bar area. Walk out to deck and large yard.

1 Unit Available
5331 Main St Rear
5331 Main Street, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$550
3 ROOMS AND A BATH ATOP A 2 CAR GARAGE. - Property Id: 297460 FOR RENT BETHEL PARK SMALL APT. ABOVE A 2 CAR GARAGE 3 ROOMS AND A BATH REFRIDGE AND STOVE WASHER AND DRYER ALL REMODELED 2 YEARS AGO $550 PLUS UTIL. $250.

1 Unit Available
239 Boden Avenue 2nd floor
239 Boden Avenue, Carnegie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$925
Unit 2nd floor Available 07/15/20 SPACIOUS 2 bdrm, EXCELLENT LOCATION ! - Property Id: 296683 This well maintained, clean, 1/2 duplex has two nice size bedrooms, an eat in kitchen with newer flooring and a spacious living room.

1 Unit Available
341 Murrays Ln
341 Murrays Lane, Castle Shannon, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1350 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Townhouse Updated. Location.Bright. Spacious - Property Id: 293014 Quiet Bright Townhouse - Updated Spacious End Unit. Close to Transportation/Downtown. Mb Has Master Bath & Walk-In Closet. 3 Bedrooms & Totally Updated 3 Baths.

Whitehall
1 Unit Available
4443 Clairton Boulevard
4443 Clairton Boulevard, Whitehall, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
4443 Clairton Boulevard Available 06/21/20 Spacious Three Bedroom in Baldwin-Whitehall School District - Three (3) bedroom, 1 bath single family home near South Hills Country Club.

1 Unit Available
320 Dawson Avenue
320 Dawson Avenue, Carnegie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Available 07/01/20 Great Location! Charming Property! - Property Id: 289194 Clean, beautiful, two bedroom, single family home located in the up and coming Carnegie Borough.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Upper St. Clair, PA

Upper St. Clair apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

