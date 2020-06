Amenities

dishwasher garage clubhouse game room media room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking garage media room

Great location with a large corner lot. Move right in to this Spacious 4 or 5 bedroom or den, and finished Game room. Minutes to the Upper St. Clair Recreational and Community Center, South Hills Village, "T" (Light Transit) to Downtown Pittsburgh, Heinz Field and PNC Park. & Interstate 79 to the Pittsburgh International Airport. Also, near are Theaters, Grocery Stores, and Restaurants. Upper St. Clair is Nationally known for its Excellence in Education.