lycoming county
2 Apartments for rent in Lycoming County, PA📍
Newberry Estates
2500 Federal Ave, Williamsport, PA
1 Bedroom
$750
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
669 sqft
Come discover the comfort and convenience Newberry Estates has to offer! Immaculately landscaped grounds surround our spacious and upgraded 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartment homes so youll be rewarded both inside and out.
235 Lycoming Street
235 Lycoming Street, Canton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
2 BR home on the outskirts of town. Like the look of yesteryear this is your home. Dream of gatherings for special events in the large living room with well maintained hardwood floors.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Lycoming County area include Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus, and Pennsylvania College of Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
