Vairo Village
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Vairo Village

10 Vairo Blvd · (814) 200-0407
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 Vairo Blvd, State College, PA 16803

Price and availability

VERIFIED 28 days AGO

Studio

DX STU

$820

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

JR STU

$820

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

STU

$835

Studio · 1 Bath · 410 sqft

1 Bedroom

1BD JR-415

$890

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 415 sqft

1BD JR-417

$890

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 417 sqft

1 BD-535

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 535 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

2 BD

$1,040

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

3 Bedrooms

3 BD

$1,260

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vairo Village.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
basketball court
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
trash valet
Tired of downtown campus life? Bordered by trees, Vairo Village Apartments provides the same amenities only minutes away from Penn State University's Main Campus and charming downtown State College. With our apartments located at one of the most frequent bus routes in the area, you can easily get to campus or downtown any time. Vairo Village offers quiet apartment living suitable for an educational environment with the comforts of home and the independence of your own place.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $760 or $299 non-refundable
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: PitBull, Staffordshire Terrier, American Bulldog, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Chow, Siberian Huskey, Bull Mastiff, and any breed dog that is mixed with any of the listed breed
Parking Details: Other. Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Vairo Village have any available units?
Vairo Village offers studio floorplans starting at $820, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $890, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,040, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,260. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Vairo Village have?
Some of Vairo Village's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vairo Village currently offering any rent specials?
Vairo Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vairo Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Vairo Village is pet friendly.
Does Vairo Village offer parking?
Yes, Vairo Village offers parking.
Does Vairo Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Vairo Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Vairo Village have a pool?
Yes, Vairo Village has a pool.
Does Vairo Village have accessible units?
No, Vairo Village does not have accessible units.
Does Vairo Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vairo Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Vairo Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Vairo Village has units with air conditioning.

