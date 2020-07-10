Vairo Village.

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $760 or $299 non-refundable
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: PitBull, Staffordshire Terrier, American Bulldog, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Chow, Siberian Huskey, Bull Mastiff, and any breed dog that is mixed with any of the listed breed
Parking Details: Other. Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.