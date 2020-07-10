Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities carpet furnished patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking basketball court bike storage cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal trash valet

Tired of downtown campus life? Bordered by trees, Vairo Village Apartments provides the same amenities only minutes away from Penn State University's Main Campus and charming downtown State College. With our apartments located at one of the most frequent bus routes in the area, you can easily get to campus or downtown any time. Vairo Village offers quiet apartment living suitable for an educational environment with the comforts of home and the independence of your own place.