10 Apartments for rent in State College, PA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for State College renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
State College South
Falport 1215
1215 South Allen Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Falport 1215 in State College. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Highlands
Villa Court
255 S Corl St, State College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR 2020-2021 LEASE YEAR!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
State College South
Twin Towers
1218 South Allen Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$958
NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR 2020-2021 LEASE YEAR!

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Tusseyview
1419 South Allen Street
1419 South Allen Street, State College, PA
Studio
$1,450
1000 sqft
Top Floor 3-Bedroom Duplex with New Interior - Enjoy picturesque surroundings in this rental house on a beautiful tree-lined street in the quiet, Tusseyview neighborhood of State College, just 1.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
College Heights
702 Glenn Road
702 Glenn Road, State College, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
702 Glenn Road Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Duplex- College Heights - This three-bedroom, one-and-a-half bath duplex is located in College Heights on Glenn Road, walking distance to PSU campus and downtown State College and comes with an

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
Highlands
600 East Irvin Avenue
600 East Irvin Avenue, State College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2400 sqft
Amazing 2 or 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom furnished duplex in State College.
Results within 5 miles of State College

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
166 Gala Drive
166 Gala Drive, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1634 sqft
166 Gala Drive Available 08/11/20 3-bedroom, 3-bath unit in Beautiful Condominum Association - This bright and cheerful townhome is located on Gala Drive, in the the Golden Orchards Condo Association, near Hardwood floors throughout the main level

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
725 W Pine Grove Rd
725 West Pine Grove Road, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1452 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath 2 Car Garage *No Utilities Included in Rent NO PETS!!!!!
Results within 10 miles of State College

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
126 Farmington Lane
126 Farmington Lane, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1460 sqft
3-Bedroom Single Family Home in Amberleigh HOA - Live in comfort and style in this modern rental in the Amberleigh neighborhood, located between State College and Bellefonte. Filled with bright, well-lit rooms, this 3-bedroom, 2.

1 of 3

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
209 East Logan Street
209 East Logan Street, Bellefonte, PA
2 Bedrooms
$685
1100 sqft
2 bedroom Townhouse, One Bath, Eat in Kitchen, New carpet and living room floor, New Paint
City Guide for State College, PA

Hey there welcome to the one-stop virtual shop for your State College, Pennsylvania apartment hunting escapades! State College, home of more than 84,000 students and 23,000 faculty and staff at the legendary Penn State University, is the quintessential American college town. Boasting a wide range of both inexpensive and luxurious rental properties, the city is also an ideal living locale for budget-minded leasers and big spenders alike. Are you in the market for the apartment of your dreams in “Happy Valley?” Then start scouring through the listings in this handy little apartment finder, and you’ll be whooping it up with Pennsylvania’s finest (and craziest!) before you know it! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in State College, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for State College renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

