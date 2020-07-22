10 Apartments for rent in State College, PA with hardwood floors
1 of 10
1 of 6
1 of 4
1 of 15
1 of 26
1 of 21
1 of 14
1 of 22
1 of 15
1 of 3
Hey there welcome to the one-stop virtual shop for your State College, Pennsylvania apartment hunting escapades! State College, home of more than 84,000 students and 23,000 faculty and staff at the legendary Penn State University, is the quintessential American college town. Boasting a wide range of both inexpensive and luxurious rental properties, the city is also an ideal living locale for budget-minded leasers and big spenders alike. Are you in the market for the apartment of your dreams in “Happy Valley?” Then start scouring through the listings in this handy little apartment finder, and you’ll be whooping it up with Pennsylvania’s finest (and craziest!) before you know it! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for State College renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.