/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:44 PM
24 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in State College, PA
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Orchard Park
74 Units Available
Briarwood Apartments
679 Waupelani Dr, State College, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1365 sqft
Newly updated apartments with fully equipped kitchens and extra storage. Community amenities include a cafe, courtyard, and volleyball court. Near Bear Meadows Natural Area. Close to Pennsylvania State University.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
CSJV Townhouses
302 South Corl Street, State College, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR 2020-2021 LEASE YEAR!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
CSJV Apartments
406 South Corl Street, State College, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR 2020-2021 LEASE YEAR!
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highlands
1 Unit Available
239 Easterly Parkway
239 Easterly Parkway, State College, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1550 sqft
239 Easterly Parkway Available 06/15/20 3 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bathroom Townhouse - This newly constructed 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom townhouse is located on Easterly Parkway.
Results within 1 mile of State College
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
120 Washington Place
120 Washington Place, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1612 sqft
120 Washington Place Available 08/11/20 Modern, Pet-Friendly Townhouse in Beautiful Washington Place - Enjoy quiet neighborhood life in this manicured HOA, just 2 miles from downtown State College and the Penn State University Park campus.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
939 West Beaver Avenue
939 West Beaver Avenue, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
939 West Beaver Avenue Available 08/11/20 Walking Distance to Downtown State College - Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, this 2-story rental offers plenty of space for you and your friends and family to spread out.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
501 Marjorie Mae
501 Marjorie Mae Street, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1280 sqft
501 Marjorie Mae Available 08/11/20 Affordable and Cozy Townhome with Most Utilities Included - Just a 10 minute drive to Penn State's University Park campus, the 3-bedroom, 1.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
513 Marjorie Mae Street
513 Marjorie Mae Street, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
513 Marjorie Mae Street Available 08/11/20 513 Marjorie Mae Street - Marjorie Mae Street offers very nice and convenient townhouses for rent in State College, PA. Unit 513 has 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, and comes with 2 covered parking spaces.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
114 Washington Place
114 Washington Place, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1612 sqft
114 Washington Place Available 10/09/20 114 Washington Place - This gorgeous, two-story townhome located at Washington Place could be your perfect home. With 3 spacious bedrooms and 2.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
531 Marjorie Mae Street
531 Marjorie Mae Street, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1280 sqft
3 bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse Located near Shopping, Restaurants, Bus Routes,Parks and More. Unit comes with 3 Parking Spots (2 Carport Spaces/ 1 Lots Space. Rent Includes: Water, Sewer, Trash, Lawn Care, Snow Removal, and Expanded Basic Cable.
Results within 5 miles of State College
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2056 Mary Ellen Lane
2056 Mary Ellen Lane, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1280 sqft
2056 Mary Ellen Lane Available 08/11/20 2056 Mary Ellen Lane - This unit is located on Mary Ellen Lane in the North Atherton district of State College. Live simply in these lovely townhouses at Woods Edge.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
400 Gerald Street
400 Gerald Street, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
400 Gerald Street Available 08/11/20 400 Gerald Street - This townhouse has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with plenty of space. Add beautiful hardwood floors, range, refrigerator, and dishwasher, and this home has a lot to offer.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10 Fredericksburg Court
10 Fredricksburg Court, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
868 sqft
10 FREDERICKSBURG COURT Available 08/11/20 Three Bedroom Condo in Fredericksburg Court - This quiet and spacious 3 bedroom, 1.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2049 Mary Ellen Lane
2049 Mary Ellen Lane, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1280 sqft
2049 Mary Ellen Lane Available 08/11/20 Three Bedroom End Unit Condo - This end unit townhome in Woods Edge is tucked away in a quaint little nest just behind some of the local favorite shops and restaurants.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
166 Gala Drive
166 Gala Drive, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1634 sqft
166 Gala Drive Available 08/11/20 3-bedroom, 3-bath unit in Beautiful Condominum Association - This bright and cheerful townhome is located on Gala Drive, in the the Golden Orchards Condo Association, near Hardwood floors throughout the main level
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
422 Gerald Street
422 Gerald Street, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1380 sqft
422 Gerald Street Available 06/15/20 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Townhouse - This townhouse is located in College Township near the Nittany Mall, Walmart, and Sam's Club. The main floor has a living room, half bathroom, dining room, and kitchen.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
212 Fernwood Court
212 Fernwood Court, Centre County, PA
212 Fernwood Court Available 08/07/20 4-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Duplex - This four bedroom, two bathroom condo is located at 212 Fernwood Court, near the Walmart shopping center on N Atherton Street.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
240 Ghaner Dr
240 Ghaner Drive, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1482 sqft
-3 Bedroom -3 Bath -Part Finished Basement -2 Car Garage -Yard -Dimming Lights -Washer and Dryer in unit Trash and Sewer Included in Rent
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
347 Creekside Drive
347 Creekside Drive, Houserville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1768 sqft
Sewer and Trash Included in Rent Suited For Professionals and Families Features: 1 Car Garage Close to Shopping Located in Residential Neighborhood Eat in Kitchen Central Air Partially Finished Basement Yard Deck Washer/ Dryer Hook ups
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
246 1st Ave
246 First Avenue, Lemont, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
2035 sqft
This home features three bedrooms and additional two bonus rooms, and two and a half baths.
Results within 10 miles of State College
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
220 Amberleigh Lane
220 Amberleigh Lane, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1469 sqft
220 Amberleigh Lane Available 08/11/20 3 Bedroom Townhome in Ambeleigh HOA - Live comfortably in this recently constructed, beautifully appointed townhouse in the Amberleigh Homeowners Association, located midway between Bellefonte and State College.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
501 Birchwood Lane
501 Birchwood Lane, Pleasant Gap, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
501 Birchwood Lane Available 08/01/20 Very nice Pleasant Gap townhome available August! - Very nice Pleasant Gap townhome available August! * 3 Bedrooms * 2.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
290 S Main St
290 South Main Street, Pleasant Gap, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1280 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex in Pleasant Gap. Water and Sewer Included in Rent. Pets allowed with $25/pet/month fee. $100/Month Off if rented by the end of June
1 of 11
Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
145 Exeter Lane
145 Exeter Lane, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1491 sqft
145 Exeter Lane Available 08/01/20 Beautiful newer townhome in Amberleigh available August! - -3 Bedrooms -2.5 Bathroom -1 Car Garage - Convenient location between Bellefonte & State College - Rent includes refuse.