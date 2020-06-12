19 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in State College, PA

Apartment List
Orchard Park
74 Units Available
Briarwood Apartments
679 Waupelani Dr, State College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1112 sqft
Newly updated apartments with fully equipped kitchens and extra storage. Community amenities include a cafe, courtyard, and volleyball court. Near Bear Meadows Natural Area. Close to Pennsylvania State University.
Highlands
Contact for Availability
Villa Court
255 S Corl St, State College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR 2020-2021 LEASE YEAR!
State College South
Contact for Availability
Riviera
1231 South Allen Street, State College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,082
Welcome to Riviera!
Holmes Foster
Contact for Availability
Falport Duplex
623 & 625 West Nittany Avenue, State College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
One of State College's longest family run property management companies.
Holmes Foster
Contact for Availability
Falport Corl
407 & 419/421 South Corl Street, State College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Falport Corl in State College. View photos, descriptions and more!
Contact for Availability
CSJV Townhouses
302 South Corl Street, State College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR 2020-2021 LEASE YEAR!
Contact for Availability
CSJV Apartments
406 South Corl Street, State College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR 2020-2021 LEASE YEAR!

Orchard Park
1 Unit Available
957 Southgate Drive
957 Southgate Drive, State College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
957 Southgate Drive Available 06/15/20 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath Townhouse - This is a townhouse you do not want to miss out on! It has 2 large bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and a half bath.

Orchard Park
1 Unit Available
804-31 Stratford Drive
804 Stratford Dr, State College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Large 2 bedroom with loft available now! - Must see!! Unique loft style 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom apartment available Now! * Master suite with private full bathroom and walk in closet * Second floor has loft bedroom with great closet space *

Highlands
1 Unit Available
222 West Beaver Avenue
222 West Beaver Avenue, State College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
900 sqft
222 West Beaver Avenue, Unit #104 Available 08/19/20 Live that #collegelife at Beaver Plaza in Downtown State College - Located on Beaver Avenue just a block and a half from Allen Street, Beaver Plaza is at the center of everything #collegelife.

Orchard Park
1 Unit Available
959 Southgate Drive
959 Southgate Drive, State College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
959 Southgate Drive Available 06/15/20 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath Townhouse - This is a townhouse you do not want to miss out on! It has 2 large bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and a half bath.

Orchard Park
1 Unit Available
918 Southgate Drive Unit #1
918 Southgate Drive, State College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1120 sqft
918 Southgate Drive Unit #1 Available 08/11/20 918 Southgate Drive Unit #1 - Two Bedroom Townhome - Looking for a townhouse that is affordable and loaded with amenities? Then this beautiful townhouse located at 918 Southgate Drive is the answer.

Downtown State College
1 Unit Available
500 East College Avenue, Unit 409
500 East College Avenue, State College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
500 East College Avenue, Unit 409 Available 08/19/20 Two Bedroom Student Apartment - Are you a fan of sleeping in on those bitter winter mornings? Then we have just the place for you.

Orchard Park
1 Unit Available
820 West Whitehall, Unit B3
820 West Whitehall Road, State College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
986 sqft
Gas powered boiler heats with hot water baseboard. An AC unit (included) may be installed in a window in summer. 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse, Close to bus stop, two parking spaces, Large bedrooms. Quiet area and close to town.

Orchard Park
1 Unit Available
867 Southgate Drive
867 Southgate Drive, State College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1200 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse in State College. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly.
1 Unit Available
1006-15 Golfview Ave.
1006 Golfview Ave, Centre County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$795
700 sqft
1006-15 Golfview Ave. Available 07/08/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Townhouse - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath townhouse is located off West College Avenue along the PSU golf course.
1 Unit Available
711 Halfmoon St Apt 5
711 Halfmoon St, Centre County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
820 sqft
Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment! Be the first tenant to live in this updated rental with washer & dryer in unit. Water, Sewer, Trash Included in Rent. Pets welcome $25/Month per pet (limit of 2) $50/Month if rented by June 30,2020.

1 Unit Available
209 East Logan Street
209 East Logan Street, Bellefonte, PA
2 Bedrooms
$640
1100 sqft
2 bedroom Townhouse, One Bath, Eat in Kitchen, New carpet and living room floor, New Paint

