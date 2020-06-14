959 Southgate Drive

Amenities

2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath Townhouse - This is a townhouse you do not want to miss out on! It has 2 large bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and a half bath. The main floor has a spacious living room and a large eat in kitchen with access to a deck. There is a 1 car over sized garage with washer and dryer hookups. There are Cata bus stops near by, as well as access to many walking paths and Orchard Park. Electric heat. Central AC. Rent is $1095/month and includes basic cable, water, sewer, trash, lawn and snow care. Tenants pay: electric and internet only.



No Pets Allowed



