All apartments in State College
Find more places like 959 Southgate Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
State College, PA
/
959 Southgate Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

959 Southgate Drive

959 Southgate Drive · (814) 231-3100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
State College
See all
Orchard Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

959 Southgate Drive, State College, PA 16801
Orchard Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 959 Southgate Drive · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath Townhouse - This is a townhouse you do not want to miss out on! It has 2 large bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and a half bath. The main floor has a spacious living room and a large eat in kitchen with access to a deck. There is a 1 car over sized garage with washer and dryer hookups. There are Cata bus stops near by, as well as access to many walking paths and Orchard Park. Electric heat. Central AC. Rent is $1095/month and includes basic cable, water, sewer, trash, lawn and snow care. Tenants pay: electric and internet only.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5082745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 959 Southgate Drive have any available units?
959 Southgate Drive has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 959 Southgate Drive have?
Some of 959 Southgate Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 959 Southgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
959 Southgate Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 959 Southgate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 959 Southgate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in State College.
Does 959 Southgate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 959 Southgate Drive does offer parking.
Does 959 Southgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 959 Southgate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 959 Southgate Drive have a pool?
No, 959 Southgate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 959 Southgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 959 Southgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 959 Southgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 959 Southgate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 959 Southgate Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 959 Southgate Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 959 Southgate Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riviera
1231 South Allen Street
State College, PA 16801
Twin Towers
1218 South Allen Street
State College, PA 16801
Toftrees Apartments
390 Toftrees Avenue
State College, PA 16803
Vairo Village
10 Vairo Blvd
State College, PA 16803
Falport Corl
407 & 419/421 South Corl Street
State College, PA 16801
Falport Duplex
623 & 625 West Nittany Avenue
State College, PA 16801
Parkview
127 East Hamilton Avenue
State College, PA 16801
Hampshire
626 South Pugh Street
State College, PA 16801

Similar Pages

State College 1 BedroomsState College 2 Bedrooms
State College Apartments with ParkingState College Dog Friendly Apartments
State College Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Altoona, PAHollidaysburg, PA
Lock Haven, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandsState College South
Orchard Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity