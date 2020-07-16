All apartments in State College
531 Westview Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

531 Westview Ave

531 Westview Avenue · (814) 876-5834
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

531 Westview Avenue, State College, PA 16803
College Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 531 Westview Ave · Avail. Aug 1

$2,400

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1652 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
531 Westview Ave Available 08/01/20 Character & Charm Close to Campus (VIDEO TOUR) - Updated mid-century home in the College Heights neighborhood. Close to the Penn State campus and only 0.7 miles to the Nittany Lion Shrine. The home is perfect for professors, young professionals or retirees.

The home features hard flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, and outdoor living space in the backyard.

Tenant(s) will be responsible for utilities, including but not necessarily limited to: electric, gas (heat), cable, internet, trash removal/recycling and water/sewer.

(RLNE5872900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 531 Westview Ave have any available units?
531 Westview Ave has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 531 Westview Ave currently offering any rent specials?
531 Westview Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 531 Westview Ave pet-friendly?
No, 531 Westview Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in State College.
Does 531 Westview Ave offer parking?
No, 531 Westview Ave does not offer parking.
Does 531 Westview Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 531 Westview Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 531 Westview Ave have a pool?
No, 531 Westview Ave does not have a pool.
Does 531 Westview Ave have accessible units?
No, 531 Westview Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 531 Westview Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 531 Westview Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 531 Westview Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 531 Westview Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
