Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance internet access

500 East College Avenue, Unit 409 Available 08/19/20 Two Bedroom Student Apartment - Are you a fan of sleeping in on those bitter winter mornings? Then we have just the place for you. Across the street from campus, Hetzel Plaza is located on action-packed College Avenue, where youll have easy access to everything youll need, while having the luxury of a short walk to class. Each 2-bedroom unit comes fully furnished and includes a range, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, and air conditioning. This 7-story building also has a laundry facility in the basement, and a trash chute on each floor, making life just a little bit easier. Rent includes water, sewage, trash, and 24-hour emergency maintenance, while the tenant pays for the electric, cable, and internet. Offsite parking is also available at 241 E. Nittany Avenue.



With a Cata bus stop only 1.5 blocks away, local commuting to anywhere in State College will be a piece of cake. And youll never go hungry at Hetzel Plaza, with tons of restaurants just steps away from your front door like Subway, Galanga by Cozy Thai, Osaka, McDonalds, Brothers Pizza, 409 Pizza and Wings, Are U Hungry?, Jimmy Johns, Penn Kebab, and Big Bowl Noodle. Along with a variety of delicious eats, your new neighborhood also has local conveniences such as Gios Hair Salon, Gamers Arena, Eddies Bicycles & Hockey Equipment, and Uni-Mart. You want a State College apartment close to everything? Well nows your chance.



So what are you waiting for? Lock in your lease for next semester, before someone else beats you to it!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4858083)