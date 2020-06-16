All apartments in State College
500 East College Avenue, Unit 409
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

500 East College Avenue, Unit 409

500 East College Avenue · (814) 238-1598
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
State College
Location

500 East College Avenue, State College, PA 16801
Downtown State College

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 500 East College Avenue, Unit 409 · Avail. Aug 19

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
500 East College Avenue, Unit 409 Available 08/19/20 Two Bedroom Student Apartment - Are you a fan of sleeping in on those bitter winter mornings? Then we have just the place for you. Across the street from campus, Hetzel Plaza is located on action-packed College Avenue, where youll have easy access to everything youll need, while having the luxury of a short walk to class. Each 2-bedroom unit comes fully furnished and includes a range, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, and air conditioning. This 7-story building also has a laundry facility in the basement, and a trash chute on each floor, making life just a little bit easier. Rent includes water, sewage, trash, and 24-hour emergency maintenance, while the tenant pays for the electric, cable, and internet. Offsite parking is also available at 241 E. Nittany Avenue.

With a Cata bus stop only 1.5 blocks away, local commuting to anywhere in State College will be a piece of cake. And youll never go hungry at Hetzel Plaza, with tons of restaurants just steps away from your front door like Subway, Galanga by Cozy Thai, Osaka, McDonalds, Brothers Pizza, 409 Pizza and Wings, Are U Hungry?, Jimmy Johns, Penn Kebab, and Big Bowl Noodle. Along with a variety of delicious eats, your new neighborhood also has local conveniences such as Gios Hair Salon, Gamers Arena, Eddies Bicycles & Hockey Equipment, and Uni-Mart. You want a State College apartment close to everything? Well nows your chance.

So what are you waiting for? Lock in your lease for next semester, before someone else beats you to it!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4858083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 East College Avenue, Unit 409 have any available units?
500 East College Avenue, Unit 409 has a unit available for $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 500 East College Avenue, Unit 409 have?
Some of 500 East College Avenue, Unit 409's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 East College Avenue, Unit 409 currently offering any rent specials?
500 East College Avenue, Unit 409 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 East College Avenue, Unit 409 pet-friendly?
No, 500 East College Avenue, Unit 409 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in State College.
Does 500 East College Avenue, Unit 409 offer parking?
Yes, 500 East College Avenue, Unit 409 does offer parking.
Does 500 East College Avenue, Unit 409 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 East College Avenue, Unit 409 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 East College Avenue, Unit 409 have a pool?
No, 500 East College Avenue, Unit 409 does not have a pool.
Does 500 East College Avenue, Unit 409 have accessible units?
No, 500 East College Avenue, Unit 409 does not have accessible units.
Does 500 East College Avenue, Unit 409 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 East College Avenue, Unit 409 has units with dishwashers.
Does 500 East College Avenue, Unit 409 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 500 East College Avenue, Unit 409 has units with air conditioning.
