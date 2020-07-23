Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

500 East College Avenue, Unit 204 Available 08/19/20 High Rise Living Directly Across the Street from Campus - Located on the corner of Hetzel Street and College Avenue, Hetzel Plaza sits directly across from South Halls and Redifer Commons on the east side of Penn State's University Park Campus. You can't get any closer to your classes while still living off campus and #collegelife in this classic Penn State apartment.



This 1-bedroom, 1-bath unit comes fully furnished and features standard kitchen appliances like a range, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. Furniture provided includes a small couch and armchair, kitchen table with chairs, a bed for each tenant on the lease, and desks and chairs throughout. The 7-story building also features A/C, laundry in the basement, and a trash chute on each floor.



Hetzel Plaza is situated directly above a Uni-Mart convenience store, but you won't have to go far to find more conveniences, dining, nightlife and shopping in the downtown area. You're less than 1 block from the nearest restaurant - Galanga by Cozy Thai. From there you'll find Osaka, McDonald's, and Jimmy John's, and that's just the rest of the block.



When it's time to stay in and study, stock up at McClanahan's Student Store or head a few more blocks west to the popular Target State College University Campus Store. Enjoy a night out at Lion's Den, Bar Bleu or Saloon with your friends. Or if coffee is your buzz, you'll be hyped to know that the nearest Starbucks is just a block and a half away.



Rent for 204 Hetzel Plaza includes water, sewer, and refuse. Tenants are responsible for electric, cable, and internet. (Utilities must be in tenants' names). Offsite parking is also available nearby at 241 E. Nittany Avenue.



Call today to schedule a tour or use the buttons on this page to self-schedule a showing. You can also start a conversation via email or apply directly to the property when you're ready.



No Pets Allowed



