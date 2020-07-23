All apartments in State College
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

500 East College Avenue

500 East College Avenue · (814) 238-1598
Location

500 East College Avenue, State College, PA 16801
Downtown State College

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 500 East College Avenue, Unit 204 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,260

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
500 East College Avenue, Unit 204 Available 08/19/20 High Rise Living Directly Across the Street from Campus - Located on the corner of Hetzel Street and College Avenue, Hetzel Plaza sits directly across from South Halls and Redifer Commons on the east side of Penn State's University Park Campus. You can't get any closer to your classes while still living off campus and #collegelife in this classic Penn State apartment.

This 1-bedroom, 1-bath unit comes fully furnished and features standard kitchen appliances like a range, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. Furniture provided includes a small couch and armchair, kitchen table with chairs, a bed for each tenant on the lease, and desks and chairs throughout. The 7-story building also features A/C, laundry in the basement, and a trash chute on each floor.

Hetzel Plaza is situated directly above a Uni-Mart convenience store, but you won't have to go far to find more conveniences, dining, nightlife and shopping in the downtown area. You're less than 1 block from the nearest restaurant - Galanga by Cozy Thai. From there you'll find Osaka, McDonald's, and Jimmy John's, and that's just the rest of the block.

When it's time to stay in and study, stock up at McClanahan's Student Store or head a few more blocks west to the popular Target State College University Campus Store. Enjoy a night out at Lion's Den, Bar Bleu or Saloon with your friends. Or if coffee is your buzz, you'll be hyped to know that the nearest Starbucks is just a block and a half away.

Rent for 204 Hetzel Plaza includes water, sewer, and refuse. Tenants are responsible for electric, cable, and internet. (Utilities must be in tenants' names). Offsite parking is also available nearby at 241 E. Nittany Avenue.

Call today to schedule a tour or use the buttons on this page to self-schedule a showing. You can also start a conversation via email or apply directly to the property when you're ready.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5266810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 East College Avenue have any available units?
500 East College Avenue has a unit available for $1,260 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 500 East College Avenue have?
Some of 500 East College Avenue's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 East College Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
500 East College Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 East College Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 500 East College Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in State College.
Does 500 East College Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 500 East College Avenue offers parking.
Does 500 East College Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 East College Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 East College Avenue have a pool?
No, 500 East College Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 500 East College Avenue have accessible units?
No, 500 East College Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 500 East College Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 East College Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 500 East College Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 500 East College Avenue has units with air conditioning.
