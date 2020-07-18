All apartments in State College
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1419 South Allen Street

1419 South Allen Street · (814) 238-1598
Location

1419 South Allen Street, State College, PA 16801
Tusseyview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 1419 South Allen Street · Avail. now

$1,450

Studio · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
Top Floor 3-Bedroom Duplex with New Interior - Enjoy picturesque surroundings in this rental house on a beautiful tree-lined street in the quiet, Tusseyview neighborhood of State College, just 1.5 miles from downtown and the Penn State University Park campus. This beautifully landscaped property sits on the corner of South Allen Street and East Lytle Avenue and features a newly remodeled interior.

Hardwood floors and lots of light give this home a modern feel. In the living room, you'll be torn trying to decide whether the bay window with bump-out seat is the showpiece or the beautiful painted brick mantle with offset fireplace is. White trim throughout lends a clean look to this interior, extending to the kitchen where you'll find white cabinets and a window above the sink adding brightness and warmth to the cook's favorite room.

In addition to the usual suite of appliances, which here includes a dishwasher, there are washer/dryer hookups in the basement. Bring your own or comb the classifieds for a deal and never have to schlep to the laundromat again.

Outside among the oaks, maples and dogwood are the many yards - back, sides and front! Take advantage of your green space and get back to (urban) nature. Existing raised bed vegetable gardens can be used by tenants of both the main house and basement apartment. There is still plenty of space leftover for relaxing and entertaining.

A carport and the left side of the driveway are reserved for tenants of the upstairs (the right side is for basement tenant). Off-street parking is also available for guests and visitors.

From this neighborhood you can reach several State Colleges areas of interest by following Allen Street north to where it intersects with South Atherton Street - directly across from popular dining spot Faccia Luna Pizzeria. Other nearby dining and cafes include Sakura Japanese, Plaza Mexican, Home Delivery Pizza, Starbucks, Rothrock Coffee, Honey Baked Ham and more.

You're also proximal to recreation like Tussey Mountain where you can ski in winter and enjoy mini golf, go-karts and driving range in the summer. Keep going past Tussey Mountain to find hiking, mountain biking, picnicking, and all manner of outdoor activities.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities including cable, Internet, electricity, gas heat, water, sewer, refuse, lawn care and snow removal.

Call or click to get started. Use the buttons on this page to self-schedule a showing or use the Contact Us button to start a conversation via email. Our knowledgeable staff is happy to help you learn more about this great property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5906004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 South Allen Street have any available units?
1419 South Allen Street has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1419 South Allen Street have?
Some of 1419 South Allen Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 South Allen Street currently offering any rent specials?
1419 South Allen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 South Allen Street pet-friendly?
No, 1419 South Allen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in State College.
Does 1419 South Allen Street offer parking?
Yes, 1419 South Allen Street offers parking.
Does 1419 South Allen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1419 South Allen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 South Allen Street have a pool?
No, 1419 South Allen Street does not have a pool.
Does 1419 South Allen Street have accessible units?
No, 1419 South Allen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 South Allen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1419 South Allen Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1419 South Allen Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1419 South Allen Street has units with air conditioning.
