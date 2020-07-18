1419 South Allen Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking internet access

Top Floor 3-Bedroom Duplex with New Interior - Enjoy picturesque surroundings in this rental house on a beautiful tree-lined street in the quiet, Tusseyview neighborhood of State College, just 1.5 miles from downtown and the Penn State University Park campus. This beautifully landscaped property sits on the corner of South Allen Street and East Lytle Avenue and features a newly remodeled interior.



Hardwood floors and lots of light give this home a modern feel. In the living room, you'll be torn trying to decide whether the bay window with bump-out seat is the showpiece or the beautiful painted brick mantle with offset fireplace is. White trim throughout lends a clean look to this interior, extending to the kitchen where you'll find white cabinets and a window above the sink adding brightness and warmth to the cook's favorite room.



In addition to the usual suite of appliances, which here includes a dishwasher, there are washer/dryer hookups in the basement. Bring your own or comb the classifieds for a deal and never have to schlep to the laundromat again.



Outside among the oaks, maples and dogwood are the many yards - back, sides and front! Take advantage of your green space and get back to (urban) nature. Existing raised bed vegetable gardens can be used by tenants of both the main house and basement apartment. There is still plenty of space leftover for relaxing and entertaining.



A carport and the left side of the driveway are reserved for tenants of the upstairs (the right side is for basement tenant). Off-street parking is also available for guests and visitors.



From this neighborhood you can reach several State Colleges areas of interest by following Allen Street north to where it intersects with South Atherton Street - directly across from popular dining spot Faccia Luna Pizzeria. Other nearby dining and cafes include Sakura Japanese, Plaza Mexican, Home Delivery Pizza, Starbucks, Rothrock Coffee, Honey Baked Ham and more.



You're also proximal to recreation like Tussey Mountain where you can ski in winter and enjoy mini golf, go-karts and driving range in the summer. Keep going past Tussey Mountain to find hiking, mountain biking, picnicking, and all manner of outdoor activities.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities including cable, Internet, electricity, gas heat, water, sewer, refuse, lawn care and snow removal.



Call or click to get started. Use the buttons on this page to self-schedule a showing or use the Contact Us button to start a conversation via email. Our knowledgeable staff is happy to help you learn more about this great property.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5906004)