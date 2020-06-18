All apartments in State College
Last updated October 28 2019 at 2:18 PM

125 W. Beaver Ave

125 W Beaver Ave · (814) 231-3100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

125 W Beaver Ave, State College, PA 16801
Downtown State College

Price and availability

Amenities

125-3 W Beaver Avenue Available 08/15/20 3 bedroom, 1 bath furnished downtown apartment-- FALL 2020 - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath furnished apartment is located on West Beaver Avenue, downtown! The building is above the well known, Saints Cafe. Be on campus within minutes when you live here. Hardwood flooring throughout. Maximum occupancy is 5 unrelated tenants. Two single rooms and one large triple room. Rent is $2,800.00 per month. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, snow removal and gas heat. Tenants pay electric, cable and internet. On-site coin operated laundry.

(RLNE5246705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 W. Beaver Ave have any available units?
125 W. Beaver Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in State College, PA.
Is 125 W. Beaver Ave currently offering any rent specials?
125 W. Beaver Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 W. Beaver Ave pet-friendly?
No, 125 W. Beaver Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in State College.
Does 125 W. Beaver Ave offer parking?
No, 125 W. Beaver Ave does not offer parking.
Does 125 W. Beaver Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 W. Beaver Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 W. Beaver Ave have a pool?
No, 125 W. Beaver Ave does not have a pool.
Does 125 W. Beaver Ave have accessible units?
No, 125 W. Beaver Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 125 W. Beaver Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 W. Beaver Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 W. Beaver Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 W. Beaver Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
