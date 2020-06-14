33 Apartments for rent in Shiloh, PA with garage
Shiloh is located in the heart of York County, an area rich with Revolutionary War history. It's also just minutes away from the famous Nixon Park Nature Center, which attracts tourists from all over the country.
Shiloh is just ten minutes from York, a pivotal metropolis for early Colonial America, and the two cities share a fascinating Revolutionary War history. They also share a number of stores, restaurants and tourist destinations, including the West Manchester Mall, a destination for area shopaholics, and the breathtaking Nixon Park Nature Center, a spectacular wildlife habitat. Even though it's tiny, with a population of only 11,218, according to the 2010 census, Shiloh boasts really cool amenities such as famed artisan beer emporium Brewskees, along with Windjammer Balloons, which offers hot air balloon rides over the spectacular Pennsylvania Piedmont. Plus, Shiloh is just 30 miles from the teeming metropolis of Harrisburg, so it's a convenient place for folks who work in the big city but prefer living in small town America. See more
Shiloh apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.