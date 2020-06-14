33 Apartments for rent in Shiloh, PA with garage

Shiloh is located in the heart of York County, an area rich with Revolutionary War history. It's also just minutes away from the famous Nixon Park Nature Center, which attracts tourists from all over the country.

Shiloh is just ten minutes from York, a pivotal metropolis for early Colonial America, and the two cities share a fascinating Revolutionary War history. They also share a number of stores, restaurants and tourist destinations, including the West Manchester Mall, a destination for area shopaholics, and the breathtaking Nixon Park Nature Center, a spectacular wildlife habitat. Even though it's tiny, with a population of only 11,218, according to the 2010 census, Shiloh boasts really cool amenities such as famed artisan beer emporium Brewskees, along with Windjammer Balloons, which offers hot air balloon rides over the spectacular Pennsylvania Piedmont. Plus, Shiloh is just 30 miles from the teeming metropolis of Harrisburg, so it's a convenient place for folks who work in the big city but prefer living in small town America.