Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage cats allowed

NEW updates not yet shown in these pictures!!!

Located in the heart of Seven Fields, minutes to Route 79, the PA Turnpike and Route 228. Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home that has been freshly painted throughout, new carpet throughout and newer floors everywhere else. Newly painted warm grey kitchen and bathroom cabinets, an open floor plan and a newly stained deck to enjoy the outdoors. A brand new washer and dryer in the basement with lots of storage and a roomy 2 car garage. Enjoy the private pool, playground and walkable sidewalks throughout. Top rated Seneca Valley school district. 214 Castle Creek Drive - Available June 1, 2020