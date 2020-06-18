All apartments in Seven Fields
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:10 AM

214 Castle Creek Drive

214 Castle Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

214 Castle Creek Drive, Seven Fields, PA 16046

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
cats allowed
NEW updates not yet shown in these pictures!!!
Located in the heart of Seven Fields, minutes to Route 79, the PA Turnpike and Route 228. Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home that has been freshly painted throughout, new carpet throughout and newer floors everywhere else. Newly painted warm grey kitchen and bathroom cabinets, an open floor plan and a newly stained deck to enjoy the outdoors. A brand new washer and dryer in the basement with lots of storage and a roomy 2 car garage. Enjoy the private pool, playground and walkable sidewalks throughout. Top rated Seneca Valley school district. 214 Castle Creek Drive - Available June 1, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Castle Creek Drive have any available units?
214 Castle Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seven Fields, PA.
What amenities does 214 Castle Creek Drive have?
Some of 214 Castle Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Castle Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
214 Castle Creek Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Castle Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 214 Castle Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 214 Castle Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 214 Castle Creek Drive does offer parking.
Does 214 Castle Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 214 Castle Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Castle Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 214 Castle Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 214 Castle Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 214 Castle Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Castle Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 Castle Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 214 Castle Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 214 Castle Creek Drive has units with air conditioning.
