Amenities
NEW updates not yet shown in these pictures!!!
Located in the heart of Seven Fields, minutes to Route 79, the PA Turnpike and Route 228. Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home that has been freshly painted throughout, new carpet throughout and newer floors everywhere else. Newly painted warm grey kitchen and bathroom cabinets, an open floor plan and a newly stained deck to enjoy the outdoors. A brand new washer and dryer in the basement with lots of storage and a roomy 2 car garage. Enjoy the private pool, playground and walkable sidewalks throughout. Top rated Seneca Valley school district. 214 Castle Creek Drive - Available June 1, 2020