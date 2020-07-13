42 Apartments for rent in Red Lion, PA with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Red Lion apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Lion's Gate Townhomes
101 N Cheviot Way, Red Lion, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1826 sqft
2-3 bedroom townhomes in quiet neighborhood near Freysville Road. In-unit laundry, breakfast bar, pantry and air conditioning. Private garage parking. Community has picnic area and tennis court.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Red Lion
407 W. Broadway, Apt. B
407 West Broadway, Red Lion, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Video in Photos! 2 Bedroom in Red Lion SD - This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment is located at the intersection of Broadway and 1st Avenue in Red Lion. It is on the top level and on one floor.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Red Lion
33 W. GAY STREET
33 West Gay Street, Red Lion, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
33 W Gay Street, RED LION - Located in Red Lion off Route 24 is this large 3 bedroom single family house with living room, dining room, kitchen with gas stove and refrigerator, room off kitchen for storage/pantry, bathroom with tub/shower, attic for
Results within 5 miles of Red Lion

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
Dallastown
27 North Pleasant Avenue
27 North Pleasant Avenue, Dallastown, PA
4 Bedrooms
$775
1344 sqft
Due to COVID-19 we are only showing properties to pre-approved applicants. Please visit our website at http://www.century21dalepm.com/home_rentals where you can view photos of the property.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
1350 Craley Road
1350 Craley Rd, York County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1760 sqft
Due to COVID-19 we are only showing properties to pre-approved applicants. Please visit our website at http://www.century21dalepm.com/home_rentals where you can view photos of the property.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Dallastown
245 S. Pleasant Avenue
245 South Pleasant Avenue, Dallastown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
245 S.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Spry
162 Oak Manor Dr
162 Oak Manor Dr, Spry, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
Town Home - Well located in York Township/Dallastown Schools. This beautiful town home offers a large 15'11" x 13'7" Living Room, Eat in Kitchen with appliances. Full unfinished 25' x 19' basement. Also featuring 2 parking spaces to rear.

1 of 8

Last updated May 18 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Spry
206 Dade Ct
206 Dade Ct, Spry, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1 sqft
Nice end unit 2 bedrooms 1.5 Bathrooms 1 car garage. High efficient gas heat and hot water heater. All appliances included, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Dallastown
65 W. Main St.
65 W Main St, Dallastown, PA
1 Bedroom
$675
1st floor apartment - 1 Bedroom apartment in Dallastown Borough with a 1 car garage. Living room measures 20'6" x 9'4", Eat in Kitchen 10' x 9'6" with refrigerator and oven-range. The owner pays the heat and hot water.
Results within 10 miles of Red Lion
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
27 Units Available
The Apartment Gallery of York
104 Camelot Arms, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$943
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1240 sqft
Do not miss out on the apartment home you have been looking for all along! With convenient access to routes 30 and 83, our property is just minutes to countless shopping and dining opportunities.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
11 Units Available
East York
Greenspring
100 Bridlewood Way, East York, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1350 sqft
Greenspring Apartment Homes offers spacious and well-appointed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in the heart of York, PA. Now offering onsite tours band virtual tours, call for your personal tour.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
7 Units Available
Wrightsville
Cool Creek Manor
37 Travis Circle, Wrightsville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1350 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! Cool Creek Manor is located just minutes off of Route 30 in the quiet community of Wrightsville! Just a short drive to York or Lancaster, Cool Creek offers the ideal location for commuters.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated May 13 at 02:33pm
23 Units Available
Tyler Run-Queens Gate
York Apartments
2000 Maplewood Dr, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$865
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
900 sqft
York Apartments is an intimate apartment community nestled in the heart of York, PA. Choose from eight spacious apartments with abundant closet space and your choice of patio or balcony. You will be sure to find the perfect home for you.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Southwest York
154 Lafayette St. Apt. 1
154 Lafayette St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$795
2 Bedroom 1st Floor-Parking- Penn Park Area York City - Check back for pictures and video soon! (RLNE5924747)

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northeast York
107 E. Market Street 2nd & 3rd Floor
107 E Market St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$945
Beautiful 2nd & 3rd floor Loft located in York City - Beautiful brick 2 story apartment, original hardwood floors and numerous built-ins. On-street parking is available, York City parking permit can be obtained by the tenant.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5 S. MAIN STREET - 5 S. MAIN STREET - UNIT 2D
5 South Main Street, Shrewsbury, PA
1 Bedroom
$800
5 S Main Street, Unit 2D, SHREWSBURY - DOWNTOWN SHREWSBURY - 2nd floor 1 bedroom in charming brick multi-unit building with living room,, kitchen with electric stove and refrigerator, bathroom with shower only. 1 AC window unit provided.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jacobus
2 Pine Street
2 Pine Street, Jacobus, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
Single Family Home - Brick Rancher in Jacobus Borough featuring 30'10" x 13'6" Living Room, Separate Dining Rm, 12' x 6'6" Kitchen (tenant to supply appliances). Unfinished basement 50'x30'. and Off street parking. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5051579)

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
45 N. Main Street Apt. 4
45 North Main Street, Loganville, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
Apartment - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment in Loganville Borough. 10'3"x16'8" Living Room, 7'2"x9'11" Dining Room, 6'4"x7' Kitchen with an oven and refrigerator, 4'11"x7' Laundry Room with electric washer/dryer hookups. Off-Street Parking.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Side
355 S. Queen St., Apt. 1
355 South Queen Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$675
One bedroom Apartment! Video in Photos! - This is a newly renovated first floor one bedroom apartment located on the 300 block of S. Queen st.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1535 Crawford Rd
1535 Sam's Road, York County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
Single Family Home - This Old Farm Style home is located in Chanceford Township. Surrounded by planted fields this home offers seclusion.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10 Fulton Ave
10 Fulton Avenue, Stewartstown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
Ranch style - Located in Stewartstown Borough this ranch home offers beautiful hardwood floors in most of 1st floor. 17'10" x 12'7" Living Room, Separate Dining, 12'2" x 11'1" Kitchen with appliances. Some replacement windows.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2255 Indian Rock Dam Rd
2255 Indian Rock Dam Rd, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Single Family Home - Farm style home of 2 plus acres surrounded by fields and horses to the front across street. LR 13'3" x 11'5" , Dining Rm 11'2" x 12'10", Kitchen with appliances measures 11'9" x 10'4".

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown York
146 S. Duke Apt. 3
146 South Duke Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$845
$75 Off 3 Months Rent (exp. 7/10) Video walk through in listing photos! Newly renovated apartment just blocks from the square in York City! - This 2 bedroom apartment is located in the 100 block of South Duke St in Downtown York.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East York
2565 AUBURN ROAD
2565 Auburn Road, East York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
2565 Auburn Road, York, PA 17402 - 3 BR RANCHER STYLE HOME FOR $1,325 PER MONTH. NEWLY RENOVATED WITH IN GROUND SWIMMING POOL. Hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen w/stove refrigerator and dishwasher, Separate Dining room. Family room off of garage.
City Guide for Red Lion, PA

Forget the dropping of the ball on New Year's Eve -- Red Lion drops a cigar to celebrate the historical importance of cigar making to the town.

Red Lion is a small town of 6,300 residents, located in York County, in central Pennsylvania. As part of the Susquehanna Valley, it's a town with an agricultural and manufacturing past, much of which is still evident in businesses and with the properties on the outskirts of town. It is convenient to the larger metropolitan areas of York, Harrisburg, Lancaster, Baltimore, and Washington D.C., making it a growing destination for folks who don't mind a bit of a commute. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Red Lion, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Red Lion apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

