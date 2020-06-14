Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:27 AM

31 Apartments for rent in Red Lion, PA with garage

Red Lion apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
18 Units Available
Lion's Gate Townhomes
101 N Cheviot Way, Red Lion, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1826 sqft
2-3 bedroom townhomes in quiet neighborhood near Freysville Road. In-unit laundry, breakfast bar, pantry and air conditioning. Private garage parking. Community has picnic area and tennis court.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Red Lion
1 Unit Available
138 S. Franklin St. 1st Floor
138 S Franklin St, Red Lion, PA
1 Bedroom
$675
1st floor apartment - 1st floor apartment in Red Lion Borough featuring generous room sizes. Living Room is 15'x10'10", Separate Dining Rm, 9'7"x6'3" Kitchen with oven/range and refrigerator.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
453 Summit Dr.
453 Summit Drive, Red Lion, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,575
Single Family Home - Great Red Lion Borough location and lovely setting surrounds this split level home. Big 21'3" x 12'9" Living Room, Separate Dining Room, 13' x 11' Kitchen with oven/range and dishwasher. 17'4" x 13' Family Room.
Results within 1 mile of Red Lion

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
290 Azalea Drive Laurel Vistas
290 Azalea Drive, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1503 sqft
FAMILY HOME LEASE IN WINDSOR, PA - Come home to Laurel Vistas in York County and enjoy the stunning views of rolling hills. Although a perfect home for seniors, this home is open to persons of all age groups and we are Pet Friendly.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
125 CAMBRIDGE DRIVE
125 Cambridge Drive, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1480 sqft
125 Cambridge Drive, Red Lion, PA 17356 - Newer Townhouse located in Red Lion School District, great location close to shopping. This home features a huge living room, large dining area and kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Red Lion

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
4570 East Prospect Road
4570 East Prospect Road, York County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2854 sqft
Due to COVID-19 we are only showing properties to pre-approved applicants. Please visit our website at http://www.century21dalepm.com/home_rentals where you can view photos of the property.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1168 Blue Bird Lane
1168 Bluebird Lane, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1168 Blue Bird Lane, York - End unit townhome with 1 car garage. Fished basement. HOA shovels front lower sidewalk as you enter. Tenant must shovel snow for driveway and stoop. Central Air Conditioning. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5676858)

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Spry
1 Unit Available
304 DEW DROP ROAD
304 Dew Drop Road, Spry, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
936 sqft
Dallastown Schools ~ Cozy 2 bedroom house. Living room and eat-in kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Bathroom with tub/shower combination. Deck off of kitchen, yard, 1 car garage and 1 off street parking space. Washer/dryer courtesy only.

1 of 8

Last updated May 18 at 08:38am
Spry
1 Unit Available
206 Dade Ct
206 Dade Ct, Spry, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1 sqft
Nice end unit 2 bedrooms 1.5 Bathrooms 1 car garage. High efficient gas heat and hot water heater. All appliances included, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
Results within 10 miles of Red Lion
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
26 Units Available
The Apartment Gallery of York
104 Camelot Arms, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$855
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1240 sqft
Do not miss out on the apartment home you have been looking for all along! With convenient access to routes 30 and 83, our property is just minutes to countless shopping and dining opportunities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
Wrightsville
7 Units Available
Cool Creek Manor
37 Travis Circle, Wrightsville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,001
1350 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! Cool Creek Manor is located just minutes off of Route 30 in the quiet community of Wrightsville! Just a short drive to York or Lancaster, Cool Creek offers the ideal location for commuters.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8116 Fishel Creek Road
8116 Fishel Creek Road, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Cape Code in a Country Setting in Seven Valleys - MUST Own SUV or TRUCK, this property has a steep/switchback driveway with oneway exit/entrance. Has a finished basement and a loft family room. 3 Car garage, closest to the home included.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East York
1 Unit Available
2565 AUBURN ROAD
2565 Auburn Road, East York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
2565 Auburn Road, York, PA 17402 - 3 BR RANCHER STYLE HOME FOR $1,325 PER MONTH. NEWLY RENOVATED WITH IN GROUND SWIMMING POOL. Hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen w/stove refrigerator and dishwasher, Separate Dining room. Family room off of garage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Side
1 Unit Available
256 E King St., Apt. 1
256 East King Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$775
256 E King St., Apt. 1 Available 06/30/20 Oldetowne East Neighborhood! First Floor with Garage - This two bedroom apartment is located on the 200 block of E. King St. on the 1st floor. There are hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest York
1 Unit Available
344 S. Queen St.
344 South Queen Street, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$925
York City SD 3 Bedroom Home! Garage-Video Walk Through in Photos - This 3 bedroom house is located on the 300 block of S. Queen St convenient to all downtown amenities. The 1st floor has a spacious living room open to a large eat-in kitchen.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5 S. MAIN STREET - 5 S. MAIN STREET - UNIT 2D
5 South Main Street, Shrewsbury, PA
1 Bedroom
$800
5 S Main Street, Unit 2D, SHREWSBURY - DOWNTOWN SHREWSBURY - 2nd floor 1 bedroom in charming brick multi-unit building with living room,, kitchen with electric stove and refrigerator, bathroom with shower only. 1 AC window unit provided.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
31 East Forrest Ave
31 E Forrest Ave, Shrewsbury, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
Town Home - Shrewsbury Borough home featuring a 2 Car Garage to rear. 10'2" x 13'11" Living Room, Separate Dining Rm, 7'10" x 13'2" Kitchen. The basement is 12' x 18'.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1240 Stonehaven Way
1240 Stonehaven Way, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Town Home - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Town House Located in Spring Garden Township featuring a large 31'2" x 21'5" Living Rm, Separate Dining Rm, 12'8" x 9'6" Kitchen with appliances, 15' x 13'4" Family Room in finished basement. 1 Car garage.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2299 Larue Road
2299 Larue Road, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Single Family Home - Farm Style home in Springfield Township within Dallastown School District. This large home features a 12' x 28' Living Room, 11' x 8' Kitchen, 13' x 22'11" Family Room, 1st floor Den measuring 9' x 11'.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
513 Pennsylvania Avenue 1st FL Apt
513 Pennsylvania Avenue, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$725
1st floor apartment - 1 Bedroom 1st floor apartment with easy access to RT 30. Living room measuring 19'2" x 11'7", 19' x 10'6" Kitchen. 2 Car garage to rear that may be rented separately. New carpet remodeled bath access to full cement basement.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Side
1 Unit Available
651 Bergman St
651 Bergman Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bed / 1 Bath home with full basement! - Property Id: 297783 Beautiful 2 Bed / 1 Bath home with full basement and beautiful, well maintained yard.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grantley
1 Unit Available
515 Dupont Ave
515 Dupont Avenue, Grantley, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1709 sqft
515 Dupont Ave Available 07/01/20 Huge 3 bedroom home with garage! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grantley
1 Unit Available
651 Colonial Ave
651 Colonial Avenue, Grantley, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1152 sqft
651 Colonial Ave Available 07/01/20 Renovated 3br home with garage and finished basement! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1535 Crawford Rd
1535 Sam's Road, York County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
Single Family Home - This Old Farm Style home is located in Chanceford Township. Surrounded by planted fields this home offers seclusion.
City Guide for Red Lion, PA

Forget the dropping of the ball on New Year's Eve -- Red Lion drops a cigar to celebrate the historical importance of cigar making to the town.

Red Lion is a small town of 6,300 residents, located in York County, in central Pennsylvania. As part of the Susquehanna Valley, it's a town with an agricultural and manufacturing past, much of which is still evident in businesses and with the properties on the outskirts of town. It is convenient to the larger metropolitan areas of York, Harrisburg, Lancaster, Baltimore, and Washington D.C., making it a growing destination for folks who don't mind a bit of a commute. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Red Lion, PA

Red Lion apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

