Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

717 Weiser St. Available 03/04/19 5 Bedroom Home with fenced yard - Large 5 Bedroom Home with fenced yard and washer and dryer hook-up.



Gas heat & hot water.

Tenant responsible for all utilities.



Small pets allowed with addition $300 deposit and $30 monthly fee per pet.



Applicants must have verifiable income of at least 3 time the rent amount. Our tenant screening process includes credit score, eviction history, criminal background. Those with credit scores under 650 will require a second deposit held for one year.



To schedule a viewing or to apply go to bold-pm.com



(RLNE4693827)