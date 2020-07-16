Apartment List
14 Apartments for rent in Newtown, PA with garages

Newtown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
109 MADISON ST #47
109 Madison Street, Newtown, PA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Welcome to a luxury Carriage House in prestigious Newtown Station in historic Newtown Boro.
Results within 5 miles of Newtown
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
25 Units Available
Reserve at Harper's Crossing
100 Harpers Crossing, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,655
1398 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-95, Route 1, PA/NJ Turnpike, Amtrak, Septa, NJ transit rail lines. Community has pool, hot tub and dog park. Apartments feature large closets, balconies and large soaking tubs.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
13 Units Available
Heathergate at Oxford Valley
8101 Fonthill Ct, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,471
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1236 sqft
Heathergate at Oxford Valley is a 55+ community that boasts 17 gorgeous green acres conveniently situated in Lower Bucks County.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated May 19 at 12:32 PM
17 Units Available
The Edge At Yardley
26000 Cornerstone Dr, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
THE EDGE at Yardley is a comfortable community that is also pet-friendly. Amenities include bathtubs, air conditioning, garbage disposals and plenty of extra storage. The community features a gym and clubhouse.

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
111 LAUREL CIRCLE
111 Laurel Circle, Newtown Grant, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2206 sqft
Welcome Home! 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath End Unit Townhome in Newtown Grant. This large home features all new carpeting, newer stainless steel appliances, formal living room and dining room, updated powder room, a family room with fireplace.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
610 LARCH CT #A5610
610 Larch Court, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Absolutely Beautiful, light and airy, TOTALLY remodeled end unit townhouse with Gorgeous new white shaker type cabinets, granite, and stainless steel Kitchen, Laminate wood floors throughout first floor, open stained stairs....

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
145 SILVER LAKE ROAD
145 Silver Lake Rd, Bucks County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
3128 sqft
$4,200 LARGE FAMILY HOME WITH MOTHER IN LAW SUITE, FENCED YARD and SOLAR PANELS CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! 3,300 square feet with mother in law suite on an acre with large fenced in back yard. 6-bedroom 4.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
20 APPALOOSA TRAIL
20 Appaloosa Trail, Bucks County, PA
6 Bedrooms
$4,195
3249 sqft
Spacious and Elegant home in desired Council Rock School System with private rear patio and yard. 3 car attached garage and full finished basement with media room, surround sound speakers, a bedroom and full bath.
Results within 10 miles of Newtown

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6220 MADISON COURT
6220 Madison Court, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1736 sqft
Renovated 3 bedroom townhouse is available for rent. Located in the desired community of Neshaminy VALLEY. This house offers an open-floor concept with over 1700 Sq Ft.; 1.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3728 WINDY BUSH ROAD
3728 Windy Bush Road, Bucks County, PA
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
7625 sqft
Want to escape the City and head to beautiful Bucks County?? This stunning custom French Chateau Style home in the heart of Solebury Township, Bucks County, within walking distance to downtown NEW HOPE is available!! Set way back off of the street

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6035 STONEY HILL ROAD
6035 Stoney Hill Road, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1901 sqft
An inviting, comfortable antique home that~s located on a pretty country road, this stone and clapboard residence offers its tenants the opportunity to enjoy a private patio, front porch and perennial gardens without worrying about maintenance.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2302 STUYVESANT AVENUE
2302 Stuyvesant Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1320 sqft
3 Bedroom colonial for rent.Comes with a 2 car garage,fenced yard,full bath,living room,dinning room,sun room and full basement.Pool is in disrepair and not use able .Pets okay

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Somerton
117 GARDNER STREET
117 Gardner Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1732 sqft
This twin is located in Greater Northeast Philadelphia. 3 story house in a quiet neighborhood on a private one way street. The building is in very good condition with a finished basement and large deck on the second floor next to the kitchen.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
North Torresdale
3556 WOODHAVEN ROAD
3556 Woodhaven Road, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1920 sqft
Updated 2-bedroom, 1 bath 1st floor duplex apartment for rent. large living and dining room with ceiling fans. Spacious Updated kitchen with oak cabinets and dishwasher. 2 very nice size bedrooms with ceiling fans.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Newtown, PA

Newtown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

