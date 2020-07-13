/
apartments with pool
25 Apartments for rent in Newtown Grant, PA with pool
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
6 Units Available
Newtown Place
101 Cambridge Ln, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newtown Place features luxury garden apartments situated on a low-density site, with two-story construction and private entrances. Each unit has a washer and dryer, private storage and central air.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
379 PINEVILLE ROAD
379 Pineville Road, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3477 sqft
Overlooking some of the most picturesque and preserved Bucks County landscapes, this fully furnished, one of a kind mid-century modern masterpiece is offered for a one-year rental.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
1206 BARRY CT #717A
1206 Barry Court, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Bright & Sunny 2 BR, 2 Bath Tapestry 1st Floor Condo Offering newer appliances, Neutral Decor, Spacious Master with Full Bath, Living Room with Sliders to Private Patio with Storage area. Within Walking distance to the Pool and Clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
104 COMMONWEALTH DRIVE
104 Commonwealth Drive, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1440 sqft
GREAT TOWNHOUSE IN NEWTOWN CROSSING COMMUNITY. FRESHLY PAINTED AND NEWER CARPETS, UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH ALL NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
Results within 10 miles of Newtown Grant
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
2 Units Available
The Apartments at Rosewood
345 E County Line Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
850 sqft
The Apartments at Rosewood provide comfortable, convenient garden-style living at reasonable rates that include off-street parking and swimming pool membership! Surrounded by private residences and convenient shopping, The Apartments at Rosewood,
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
18 Units Available
Chesterfield
1338 Veterans Hwy, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
835 sqft
Comfort meets a reasonable price tag at Chesterfield Apartments. We offer affordable apartments for rent in Levittown, Pennsylvania.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
4 Units Available
Hamilton Court East
3455 Street Rd, Hulmeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,149
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1038 sqft
A well-kept community within a short drive to the area's restaurants and dining. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tiled bathrooms. Resort-like pool and lots of green space provided.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 11:01am
3 Units Available
Bellevue Court
401 Bellevue Avenue, Bucks County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
840 sqft
Welcome to Bellevue Court Apartments. MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING IN OUR SPACIOUS, Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments located in a quiet community. Convenient to major access roads and train station. Includes gas heat, hot water and cooking gas.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
25 Units Available
Reserve at Harper's Crossing
100 Harpers Crossing, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,635
1398 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-95, Route 1, PA/NJ Turnpike, Amtrak, Septa, NJ transit rail lines. Community has pool, hot tub and dog park. Apartments feature large closets, balconies and large soaking tubs.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
$
5 Units Available
Tareyton Estates
100 Barclay Court, Langhorne, PA
Studio
$1,799
1282 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The metropolitan tareyton estates apartments in Langhorne are nestled in a quiet residential community in the heart of the most sought after area of Bucks County, PA.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
13 Units Available
Heathergate at Oxford Valley
8101 Fonthill Ct, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,471
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1236 sqft
Heathergate at Oxford Valley is a 55+ community that boasts 17 gorgeous green acres conveniently situated in Lower Bucks County.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
7 Units Available
Dorchester
801 Willopenn Dr, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
880 sqft
Perfectly situated in Southampton, you will be proud to call our charming community home! Our community offers: • Pet-friendly • Swimming pool • Ample closet space • Assistance from a 24/7 live leasing agent • Furniture discount offers • Security
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 11:01am
6 Units Available
Woodbourne
1350 Woodbourne Rd, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
850 sqft
Welcome to beautiful Woodbourne Apartments, a great place to live! Our apartments have spacious rooms, balconies or patios, one and a half bathrooms, central air and heat, reserved parking.
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Middletown Trace Apartments
800 Trenton Road, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1195 sqft
Great location near I-95, Route 1 and the PA Turnpike. Luxury amenities including a swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, and a yoga studio. In-unit washers and dryers.
Verified
Last updated July 8 at 02:25pm
4 Units Available
Hickory Hills Apartments
315 Steele Rd, Feasterville, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with wall-to-wall carpeting, extra storage areas, and high-speed Internet access. Community has a swimming pool, off-street parking, and professional on-site management.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 11:01am
2 Units Available
Dorilyn Terrace
190 Bristol Oxford Valley Rd, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
930 sqft
Welcome to Dorilyn Terrace Apartments for rent. We offer the best apartment for rent price in the Langhorne Pennsylvania area.
Verified
Last updated June 11 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
Polo Run Apartments
100 Polo Run Drive, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
971 sqft
Polo Run offers spacious floor plans and exceptional amenities on 34 green and open acres in Yardley, Bucks County.
Verified
Last updated May 19 at 12:32pm
17 Units Available
The Edge At Yardley
26000 Cornerstone Dr, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
THE EDGE at Yardley is a comfortable community that is also pet-friendly. Amenities include bathtubs, air conditioning, garbage disposals and plenty of extra storage. The community features a gym and clubhouse.
Verified
Last updated March 14 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Croftwood
400 E Street Rd, Feasterville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Croftwood Apartments is a great place to call home in desirable Feasterville, PA. Our community rests on beautifully landscaped grounds with a newly renovated swim center.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:33pm
1 Unit Available
The Glen at Bucks
675 E Street Rd, Warminster Heights, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,166
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Shopping and dining is only minutes away from this property via East Street Road. Apartments have private balconies or patios and feature in-unit laundry. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool and gym.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2492 N WHITTMORE STREET
2492 North Whitmore Street, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2660 sqft
This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit townhouse with tons of upgrades is just what you have been waiting for. Plenty of space for the family and for entertaining in the open combination living room/dining room.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
4280 ERICA DRIVE
4280 Erica Drive, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$6,995
5493 sqft
Beautifully updated luxury home with a French provincial motif, originally built by Zaveta in the exclusive Buckingham Armitage subdivision.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2302 STUYVESANT AVENUE
2302 Stuyvesant Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1320 sqft
3 Bedroom colonial for rent.Comes with a 2 car garage,fenced yard,full bath,living room,dinning room,sun room and full basement.Pool is in disrepair and not use able .Pets okay
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
15 Hillside Court
15 Hillside Court, Lambertville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Breathtaking Panoramic Views! Totally renovated Upper Unit. Beautiful kitchen with granite counters, white cabinets and top of the line stainless steel appliances. Center island, wine frig and so much more.
