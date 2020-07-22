150 Apartments for rent in Morton, PA with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Morton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
1 of 12

1 of 12

2 Units Available
2 Units Available
Morton
Springfield Valley
111 Providence Rd, Morton, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,140
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1006 sqft
Welcome home to Springfield Valley Apartments! A complete renovation has transformed this building into the premier community to call home in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.
Results within 5 miles of Morton
1 of 25

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
5 Units Available
West End Flats
444 W Baltimore Ave, Media, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
West End Flats has something for everybody, with a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping and dining. We offer 1 bedroom, 1 bedroom/den and 2 bedroom apartment homes with the most up-to-date luxurious finishes.
1 of 8

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Eldorado Court Apartments
1200 Lincoln Ave, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
816 sqft
Welcome home to Eldorado Court Apartments and the home of Friedman Realty Group's Delaware County Management Office. This community boasts extra-large two-bedroom garden-style apartments nestled in Prospect Park, PA situated along Route 420.
1 of 6

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
4 Units Available
Penn Street
501 Penn Street, Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$725
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Welcome to Penn Street Apartments! Are you looking for a new place to call Home? Look no further! Our apartment homes come with a large eat in kitchen, plenty of cabinet space, and updates throughout.
1 of 8

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Preserve at Darby Creek
211 Lazaretto Rd, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
973 sqft
Welcome home to The Preserve at Darby Creek, Distinctive Two Bedroom Apartments and Townhomes. This unique garden apartment community is nestled within Prospect Park, Pennsylvania with close access to The John Heinz Wildlife Refuge, I-95 and I-476.
1 of 10

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Ridley Park
Edgewater
1000 Darby Road, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
867 sqft
Welcome home to Edgewater Apartments, an enchanting apartment community with tranquil water views located in Prospect Park, PA. These large apartment homes sit right on the edge of a pristine nature preserve, providing a beautiful water views.
1 of 7

1 of 7

Last updated May 19 at 12:32 PM
1 Unit Available
Yeadon
Lansdowne Station Apartments
504 S Lansdowne Ave, Yeadon, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
878 sqft
Conveniently situated by I-95 and I-476. Units feature granite counters, energy-efficient appliances and full-size washer and dryer. Community includes courtyard, free trash collection and on-site management.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Swarthmore
4 Park Avenue
4 Park Avenue, Swarthmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Furnished Bi-level Office/Apt in College Town - Property Id: 108820 Avail after 6/12. Furnished. ? Elegant bilevel, 2-bed apt with outdoor deck and parking spot in the heart of college town.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Clifton Heights
57 S Glenwood Ave
57 South Glenwood Avenue, Aldan, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Single Family House For Rent, Clifton Heights , PA - Property Id: 98199 Amazing Single family House is available for Rent immediately, Has 4 Bedrooms & Full Bath, Living, Dining Room, Large Kitchen with all the appliances, Deck, Nice back & front

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Haverford
233 Marple Rd.
233 Marple Road, Delaware County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2878 sqft
Newly Renovated Home - 5 Bed / 4 Baths - Newly renovated 5 bedroom home with new kitchen and bathrooms. Move right in and enjoy easy living. This spacious home with large family room off kitchen has all the space you need for great entertaining.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
604 W CRESCENT DR
604 Crescent Dr, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Well Maintained Brick Townhome in walking distance to Shopping, Transportation, Schools & More.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
295 E JEFFERSON STREET
295 East Jefferson Street, Media, PA
Studio
$1,075
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Media Towers Apartments located a block from beautiful State Street which features bars, restaurants and shopping. Public transportation is also within a 5 minute walk from the building.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Aronimink
5248 TOWNSHIP LINE RD
5248 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, PA
Studio
$550
A Prime Professional office available to rent. If you're tired of working from home, this is the office for you! It's 110 square feet in a very well maintained building. The owner pays all of the utilities, including heat, central air, and internet.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
807 DERWYN ROAD
807 Derwyn Road, Drexel Hill, PA
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
Bright & sunny 2nd floor duplex apartment now available! This 1 bedroom plus office unit offers a private entrance, plenty of storage space and off-street parking for 2 cars.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Garrettford
345 Francis Street
345 Francis Street, Drexel Hill, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1152 sqft
Approaching the house you are greeted with a brick patio perfect for a seating area to relax or a grilling station. Walk in through the front doors into a welcoming living room with natural lighting from the living and dining room windows.

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
306 S PROVIDENCE ROAD
306 South Providence Road, Delaware County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3188 sqft
You will love this charming and spacious updated colonial single home conveniently situated across the street from the Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence: Strath Haven High School as well as Strath Haven Middle School and 2 minutes from another Blue

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
451 WAYNE AVENUE
451 Wayne Avenue, Delaware County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1344 sqft
This beautiful brick Cap Cod is located on a quiet street in Springfield. Through the front door you will be greeted by a spacious living room with an abundance of natural light.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Crum Lynne
523 MADDOCK ST
523 Maddock Street, Woodlyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
1758 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom apartment for rent. New carpets gorgeous kitchen with in unit laundry. Large bedroom and living room. Also a loft for extra storage space and off street parking. Make your appointment today!

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
601 W ASHLAND AVE #2ND FLOOR
601 West Ashland Avenue, Delaware County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
3279 sqft
Pristine House Apartment! 2nd Floor. Private Entrance. Newly Renovated, Modern Spacious Two Bedroom Unit. Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout, New, Large Eat In Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. New Bathroom with Large Stand Up Shower.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Clifton Heights
230 CRESTWOOD DR
230 Crestwood Drive, Clifton Heights, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1152 sqft
Welcome to 230 Crestwood Drive, One of Westbrook Parks' Finest! Great Rental Opportunity in Upper Upper Darby Township! Featuring: Welcoming Fenced Front Yard w/ Covered Front Patio, Large & Bright Formal Living Room, Charming Formal Dining Room,

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1110 AGNEW DR
1110 Agnew Drive, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1152 sqft
Welcome home to 1110 Agnew Drive! MOVE IN READY! 3 Bedroom and 1 full bathroom brick twin. Spacious private parking in driveway. Great Location. Easy access to Rt. 1 and West Chester Pike.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
44 S LANSDOWNE AVENUE
44 South Lansdowne Avenue, Lansdowne, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
949 sqft
Immaculate 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath 2nd Floor Unit located in the highly desirable Lansdowne Village Community at the corner of Lansdowne Ave & Scottdale Rd.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
2201 DARBY RD #1-STOREFRONT
2201 Darby Road, Delaware County, PA
Studio
$1,900
1 Bedroom
Ask
Newly painted and ready for you to bring your business to this great location!! This storefront property is located in the heart of the Oakmont section of Havertown in a highly visible location with a large daily traffic count.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
101 OVERLOOK DRIVE
101 Overlook Drive, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Live in this beautiful community. Was builders model. Tons of upgrades.Owner is Realtor. Pictures to come. Home is currently also for sale.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Morton, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Morton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

