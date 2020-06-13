Rent Calculator
All apartments in Monessen
Find more places like 1404 knox ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Monessen, PA
/
1404 knox ave
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1404 knox ave
1404 Knox Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1404 Knox Avenue, Monessen, PA 15062
Amenities
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly remodeled house - Property Id: 294609
Newly remodeled house, quiet neighborhood.Very large attic.large basement.Great starter home
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294609
Property Id 294609
(RLNE5832265)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1404 knox ave have any available units?
1404 knox ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Monessen, PA
.
Is 1404 knox ave currently offering any rent specials?
1404 knox ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 knox ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1404 knox ave is pet friendly.
Does 1404 knox ave offer parking?
No, 1404 knox ave does not offer parking.
Does 1404 knox ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 knox ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 knox ave have a pool?
No, 1404 knox ave does not have a pool.
Does 1404 knox ave have accessible units?
No, 1404 knox ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 knox ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 knox ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1404 knox ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1404 knox ave does not have units with air conditioning.
