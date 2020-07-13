/
pet friendly apartments
60 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Media, PA
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
11 Units Available
50 at Granite Run
50 N Middletown Rd, Media, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1228 sqft
The Promenade at Granite Run Apartments has something for everybody, with a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping and dining.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
1 Unit Available
West End Flats
444 W Baltimore Ave, Media, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
West End Flats has something for everybody, with a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping and dining. We offer 1 bedroom, 1 bedroom/den and 2 bedroom apartment homes with the most up-to-date luxurious finishes.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
327 North Olive Street Media, PA 19063
327 North Olive Street, Media, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1488 sqft
Corner single-family home with fenced in yard! Landscaping included! Central A/C! Media School District! Walk to Court House/State Street! - Corner single-family home with fenced in yard! Landscaping included! Central A/C! Media School District!
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
412 W BALTIMORE AVENUE
412 West Baltimore Pike, Media, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1808 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, single home, rental in the heart of vibrant Media Borough. Property is zoned HBO Residential and Commercial perfect for a home & business/office during The Covid stay at home mandate.
Results within 5 miles of Media
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Madison Ellis Preserve
400 Charles Ellis Drive, Broomall, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,619
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1211 sqft
Residents will love the community amenities here, including the pool, putting green, outdoor yoga studio and a fitness center. Homes offer modern appliances and open layouts. Upscale living in a walkable community.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Penn Street
501 Penn Street, Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Welcome to Penn Street Apartments! Are you looking for a new place to call Home? Look no further! Our apartment homes come with a large eat in kitchen, plenty of cabinet space, and updates throughout.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
AVE Newtown Square
7000 Cornerstone Drive, Broomall, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,698
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live better at AVE Newtown Square! Our modern and spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are minutes from eclectic dining, renowned shopping, beautiful parks, and live entertainment.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Morton
Springfield Valley
111 Providence Rd, Morton, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,130
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1006 sqft
Welcome home to Springfield Valley Apartments! A complete renovation has transformed this building into the premier community to call home in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Eldorado Court Apartments
1200 Lincoln Ave, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
766 sqft
Welcome home to Eldorado Court Apartments and the home of Friedman Realty Group's Delaware County Management Office. This community boasts extra-large two-bedroom garden-style apartments nestled in Prospect Park, PA situated along Route 420.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
69 PARK VALLEI LANE
69 Park Vallei Lane, Parkside, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1032 sqft
69 Park Vallei Lane is an affordable rental, available August 1st. You can park right outside of the unit in your assigned parking spot. Enter into the living room where you'll find a coat closet.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2033 Sproul Road
2033 Sproul Road, Broomall, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1036 sqft
SFR Ranch (possible mixed-use commercial) 5 car parking located on Sproul Road! Marple Newtown SD! - SFR Ranch (possible mixed-use commercial) 5 car parking located on Sproul Road! Marple Newtown SD! TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING GO TO: www.ELITETENANT.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Pilgrim Gardens
148 TREATY ROAD
148 Treaty Road, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1664 sqft
Beautifully Updated home in the Pilgrim Gardens section of Haverford Township available for rent immediately! Newer kitchen with granite counter-tops, tile, and top of the line appliances. Newer high velocity central air system.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
218 BEECHWOOD ROAD
218 Beechwood Avenue, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1872 sqft
Welcome Home! 218 Beechwood is the perfect property. This property is located at the end of a cul de sac street with no through traffic. Well maintained and recently updated, this large Colonial home has everything you need to live comfortably.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
622 E WILTSHIRE DRIVE
622 East Wiltshire Drive, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
Ready and waiting this well maintained and beautifully cared for three bedroom, two and a half bath home is located in the highly sought after Wallingford Swarthmore school district! This home has many great features including beautiful hardwood
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
87 LOWNES LANE
87 Lownes Lane, Delaware County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1953 sqft
Lovely brick colonial home close to everything yet privately tucked away. Just a short walk away from schools, shopping, transportation and roadways to get you anywhere in a hurry.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
603 Lloyd St
603 Lloyd Street, Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$725
Beautiful 2 BR, 1 BH Townhome for Rent in Chester! - Beautiful 2 BR, 1 BH Townhome for Rent in Chester! Rent: $725/month Available: Today PROPERTY FEATURES Bedrooms: 2 Beds Bathrooms: 1 Bath Lease Duration: 1-2 Years (flexible term) Deposit:
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Folsom
320 Evergreen Avenue
320 Evergreen Avenue, Folsom, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
1477 sqft
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
115 Bonsall Ave
115 Bonsall Avenue, Delaware County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
115 Bonsall Ave Available 07/27/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Broomall - This beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 full baths sits in the lovely suburbs of Broomall.
Results within 10 miles of Media
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
10 Units Available
The Point at Windermere
1500 Windermere Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,353
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from the entertainment, shopping and dining options along West Chester Pike. This community offers residents a sauna, garage parking, tennis court, coffee bar and more. Apartments are furnished and have walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
18 Units Available
Willowbrook
3360 Chichester Ave, Boothwyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$947
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
800 sqft
Contemporary units with granite counters and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to a laundry center, coffee bar, pool and fitness center. Close to I-95. Near Henry Johnson Park for easy relaxation.
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
3 Units Available
Hillside Pointe
2610 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE
1 Bedroom
$981
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering onsite tours by appointment only and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday7/09/20 at 11:30 AM and 3:00 PM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
34 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our uncommonly spacious apartments were the perfect palette for new renovations which we recently completed.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Meetinghouse
3131 Meetinghouse Rd, Boothwyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary, over-sized floor plans with luxury kitchens, tiled baths, large walk-in closets and washer-dryer create a special experience of comfort and style in every apartment and townhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
11 Units Available
The Gateway Apartments
1515 Manley Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,824
1281 sqft
Offering a vibrant selection of living options, The Gateway Apartment Homes maintains the prime for luxury apartments in West Chester, PA.
