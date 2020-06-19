295 E JEFFERSON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking

Welcome to Media Towers Apartments in the center of downtown Media!! The property is located just a block away from State Street where you will find shopping and entertainment galore. This elevator serviced building offers onsite parking, laundry room, storage lockers and full time maintenance staff. Enter into the 2 bed/1bath you will find a large living room/dining room area which flows nicely into the good sized kitchen. Both bedrooms are good size and have ample closet space available for in unit storage. Freshly painted, new carpet, updated bathroom and kitchen are the many features awaiting you. Make an appointment today!! $40 monthly water fee charged to tenant. Call 610-368-3272 to schedule a showing.