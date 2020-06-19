All apartments in Media
Find more places like 295 E JEFFERSON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Media, PA
/
295 E JEFFERSON STREET
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:13 AM

295 E JEFFERSON STREET

295 East Jefferson Street · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Media
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

295 East Jefferson Street, Media, PA 19063

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
elevator
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome to Media Towers Apartments in the center of downtown Media!! The property is located just a block away from State Street where you will find shopping and entertainment galore. This elevator serviced building offers onsite parking, laundry room, storage lockers and full time maintenance staff. Enter into the 2 bed/1bath you will find a large living room/dining room area which flows nicely into the good sized kitchen. Both bedrooms are good size and have ample closet space available for in unit storage. Freshly painted, new carpet, updated bathroom and kitchen are the many features awaiting you. Make an appointment today!! $40 monthly water fee charged to tenant. Call 610-368-3272 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 295 E JEFFERSON STREET have any available units?
295 E JEFFERSON STREET has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 295 E JEFFERSON STREET have?
Some of 295 E JEFFERSON STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 295 E JEFFERSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
295 E JEFFERSON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 295 E JEFFERSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 295 E JEFFERSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Media.
Does 295 E JEFFERSON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 295 E JEFFERSON STREET does offer parking.
Does 295 E JEFFERSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 295 E JEFFERSON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 295 E JEFFERSON STREET have a pool?
No, 295 E JEFFERSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 295 E JEFFERSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 295 E JEFFERSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 295 E JEFFERSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 295 E JEFFERSON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 295 E JEFFERSON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 295 E JEFFERSON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 295 E JEFFERSON STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 at Granite Run
50 N Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063

Similar Pages

Media 1 BedroomsMedia 2 Bedrooms
Media Apartments with BalconyMedia Apartments with Pool
Media Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAGlassboro, NJ
Willow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PABear, DEArdmore, PALindenwold, NJBoothwyn, PABeckett, NJPitman, NJAudubon, NJRunnemede, NJAudubon, PA
Haddon Heights, NJCarneys Point, NJStratford, NJHatfield, PANorth Wales, PAWyncote, PACollegeville, PAMagnolia, NJMerchantville, NJTurnersville, NJThorndale, PASpring City, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Rowan University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity