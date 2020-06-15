755 Boquet Street

Amenities
Three-Bedroom Close to Downtown McKees Rocks - Three-Bedroom Close to Downtown McKees Rocks
First floor contains living room, large kitchen and rear bedroom. Two bedrooms up above. Finished basement den area.
Walking distance to McKees Rocks shops, coffee, and food.
- Rent is $995/month.
- Tenant pays utilities: gas, electric, water.
- Pets allowed within criteria and deposit.
- No smoking, please.
Call or text Dan to schedule a tour: 724-316-7159. I am very flexible with my schedule and will work to meet you at your earliest convenience.
Riva Ridge Real Estate Services, Inc.
Rivaridge.biz
(RLNE5845616)