755 Boquet Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

755 Boquet Street

755 Bouquet Street · (412) 904-1083
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

755 Bouquet Street, McKees Rocks, PA 15136
McKees Rocks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 755 Boquet Street · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Three-Bedroom Close to Downtown McKees Rocks - Three-Bedroom Close to Downtown McKees Rocks

First floor contains living room, large kitchen and rear bedroom. Two bedrooms up above. Finished basement den area.

Walking distance to McKees Rocks shops, coffee, and food.

- Rent is $995/month.
- Tenant pays utilities: gas, electric, water.
- Pets allowed within criteria and deposit.
- No smoking, please.

Call or text Dan to schedule a tour: 724-316-7159. I am very flexible with my schedule and will work to meet you at your earliest convenience.

Riva Ridge Real Estate Services, Inc.
Rivaridge.biz

(RLNE5845616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 755 Boquet Street have any available units?
755 Boquet Street has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 755 Boquet Street currently offering any rent specials?
755 Boquet Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 755 Boquet Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 755 Boquet Street is pet friendly.
Does 755 Boquet Street offer parking?
No, 755 Boquet Street does not offer parking.
Does 755 Boquet Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 755 Boquet Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 755 Boquet Street have a pool?
No, 755 Boquet Street does not have a pool.
Does 755 Boquet Street have accessible units?
No, 755 Boquet Street does not have accessible units.
Does 755 Boquet Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 755 Boquet Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 755 Boquet Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 755 Boquet Street does not have units with air conditioning.
