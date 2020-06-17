All apartments in Maple Glen
Find more places like 955 BELL LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maple Glen, PA
/
955 BELL LANE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

955 BELL LANE

955 Bell Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

955 Bell Lane, Maple Glen, PA 19002

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Welcome home! Great location, great neighborhood and the sought after Upper Dublin schools! Huge all fenced back yard could be your own park for boys and girls playing all day long. Supersized playroom makes the easy connection between the house and back yard. 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths is simple and easy living at its best. Newer appliance in the main kitchen. Ton of space on both floors for everybody. Very convenient to local shopping and restaurants. Easy travel to Rt309/I-276 Turnpike and SEPTA Train stations. Pictures are not current. Property is also for sale at $419900

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 955 BELL LANE have any available units?
955 BELL LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Glen, PA.
Is 955 BELL LANE currently offering any rent specials?
955 BELL LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 955 BELL LANE pet-friendly?
No, 955 BELL LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Glen.
Does 955 BELL LANE offer parking?
No, 955 BELL LANE does not offer parking.
Does 955 BELL LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 955 BELL LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 955 BELL LANE have a pool?
No, 955 BELL LANE does not have a pool.
Does 955 BELL LANE have accessible units?
No, 955 BELL LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 955 BELL LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 955 BELL LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 955 BELL LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 955 BELL LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wynmere Chase Apartment Homes
9 Bridle Ln
Maple Glen, PA 19044

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PA
Moorestown-Lenola, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJFort Washington, PAAmbler, PAMontgomeryville, PABlue Bell, PAGlenside, PAJenkintown, PA
Wyncote, PANorth Wales, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAWarminster Heights, PAChalfont, PARockledge, PAHatfield, PAConshohocken, PAKulpsville, PASouderton, PANarberth, PAFeasterville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Rutgers University-Camden