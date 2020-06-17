955 BELL LANE

Amenities

Welcome home! Great location, great neighborhood and the sought after Upper Dublin schools! Huge all fenced back yard could be your own park for boys and girls playing all day long. Supersized playroom makes the easy connection between the house and back yard. 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths is simple and easy living at its best. Newer appliance in the main kitchen. Ton of space on both floors for everybody. Very convenient to local shopping and restaurants. Easy travel to Rt309/I-276 Turnpike and SEPTA Train stations. Pictures are not current. Property is also for sale at $419900