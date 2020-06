Amenities

2 story home in Mansfield Boro located at 71 Extension Street. Property is in good condition. Current tenant is leaving soon and home is available for rent on a 1 year lease beginning April 1, 2020. 3 bedrooms & 1 bath. 1,472 sq. ft. on both floors plus an open porch and basement. Appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities. Available to show by appointment immediately.