181 East Stiegel Street

Rate: $8-$10 per sq. ft per year

Term: Negotiable

Availability NOW

Square Feet: 1,076.3

Space: 1st Floor/Office Use

Lease rate does not include utilities, property expenses or building

services



About the property:

181 E Stiegel St is a light industrial space & office space located in

Manheim, PA 17545. Built in 1920, this property features 6.85 acres lot,

and 1.72 acres of living space. The office space provides individual

bathrooms for you and your customers along with a kitchen area for you!

Please see the link below to see the property today! Self showings are

available from 8am-5pm.



For more information call Kara at

717-442-0442 ext. 408 direct line



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $35, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.