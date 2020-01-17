All apartments in Manheim
181 East Stiegel Street
Last updated January 17 2020 at 10:15 PM

181 East Stiegel Street

181 East Stiegel Street · (717) 921-4004
Location

181 East Stiegel Street, Manheim, PA 17545
Manaheim

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rate: $8-$10 per sq. ft per year
Term: Negotiable
Availability NOW
Square Feet: 1,076.3
Space: 1st Floor/Office Use
Lease rate does not include utilities, property expenses or building
services

About the property:
181 E Stiegel St is a light industrial space & office space located in
Manheim, PA 17545. Built in 1920, this property features 6.85 acres lot,
and 1.72 acres of living space. The office space provides individual
bathrooms for you and your customers along with a kitchen area for you!
Please see the link below to see the property today! Self showings are
available from 8am-5pm.

For more information call Kara at
717-442-0442 ext. 408 direct line

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $35, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 181 East Stiegel Street have any available units?
181 East Stiegel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manheim, PA.
Is 181 East Stiegel Street currently offering any rent specials?
181 East Stiegel Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 East Stiegel Street pet-friendly?
No, 181 East Stiegel Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manheim.
Does 181 East Stiegel Street offer parking?
No, 181 East Stiegel Street does not offer parking.
Does 181 East Stiegel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 181 East Stiegel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 East Stiegel Street have a pool?
No, 181 East Stiegel Street does not have a pool.
Does 181 East Stiegel Street have accessible units?
No, 181 East Stiegel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 181 East Stiegel Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 181 East Stiegel Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 181 East Stiegel Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 181 East Stiegel Street does not have units with air conditioning.
