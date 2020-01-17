181 East Stiegel Street

Amenities
Rate: $8-$10 per sq. ft per year
Term: Negotiable
Availability NOW
Square Feet: 1,076.3
Space: 1st Floor/Office Use
Lease rate does not include utilities, property expenses or building
services
About the property:
181 E Stiegel St is a light industrial space & office space located in
Manheim, PA 17545. Built in 1920, this property features 6.85 acres lot,
and 1.72 acres of living space. The office space provides individual
bathrooms for you and your customers along with a kitchen area for you!
Please see the link below to see the property today! Self showings are
available from 8am-5pm.
For more information call Kara at
717-442-0442 ext. 408 direct line
Rental Terms: Application Fee: $35, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.