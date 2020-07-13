Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:34 AM

49 Apartments for rent in Manchester, PA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Manchester apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
10 Units Available
Robertson
Cold Springs
T-70 Pavillion Dr, Manchester, PA
1 Bedroom
$830
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cold Springs Apartments is a beautiful community conveniently located in Manchester, Pennsylvania.
Results within 1 mile of Manchester

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Manchester
28 PINE DRIVE
28 Pine Drive, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1140 sqft
28 PINE DR. MANCHESTER, PA - Condo with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath with one car garage. Close to 83 for commuters. Large Eat In Kitchen. Spacious Living Room. Wall to Wall Carpet, Tub & Shower, W/D Hook-Up.
Results within 5 miles of Manchester
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
27 Units Available
The Apartment Gallery of York
104 Camelot Arms, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$943
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1240 sqft
Do not miss out on the apartment home you have been looking for all along! With convenient access to routes 30 and 83, our property is just minutes to countless shopping and dining opportunities.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1550 Matthew Dr.
1550 Mathew Drive, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Northeastern Schools! - Charming Townhouse For Rent!! This townhouse features 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths. Eat-in kitchen. Washer and dryer in unit on first floor! Off-street parking!! Central Air! Call or text Elisha at 717.430.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
465 Kentwell Drive
465 Kentwell Drive, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,257
1400 sqft
465 Kentwell Drive Available 07/17/20 End Unit Three Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome w/ One Car Garage - Three bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with a 1 car garage. Large side and back yard. Heat pump/central air. Sewer included. Northeastern School District.
Results within 10 miles of Manchester
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
8 Units Available
Shiloh
Yorktowne Pointe
1700 Yorktowne Dr, Shiloh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$965
912 sqft
Now offering onsite tours and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Wednesday 7/15/20 at 10:00AM and 1:00PM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
2 Units Available
Greenbriar Estates Townhomes
227 Dietz Estates Dr, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Greenbriar Estates ' York TownhomesWelcome home to the Greenbriar Estates Townhomes where you will find two and three bedroom townhomes for comfortable and affordable suburban living! Located in York, PA only 30 minutes from downtown Harrisburg and
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
11 Units Available
East York
Greenspring
100 Bridlewood Way, East York, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1350 sqft
Greenspring Apartment Homes offers spacious and well-appointed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in the heart of York, PA. Now offering onsite tours band virtual tours, call for your personal tour.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
13 Units Available
Middletown
Woodland Hills
105 Woodland Avenue, Middletown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,128
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1108 sqft
Welcome to Woodland Hills, the premier community for Middletown apartments for rent! At Woodland Hills Apartments our luxury building gives you access to everything you have ever wanted in a home with upgraded interiors, a variety of community
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
2 Units Available
Weigelstown
The Reserve at Copper Chase
3145 Honey Run Dr, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1273 sqft
The Reserve at Copper Chase offers 1, 2 and 3-bedroom pet-friendly apartments for rent and pet-friendly townhomes for rent in York, PA. Each unit features an in-home washer and dryer, dishwasher and large, roomy closets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
7 Units Available
Shade Gap
Dovertowne & Heritagetowne
30 Stony Lane, Dover, PA
1 Bedroom
$946
529 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
725 sqft
Dovertowne Apartments is a beautiful and conveniently located community in Dover, Pennsylvania. Offering one and two bedroom floor plans we have convenience combined with comfortable and affordable apartment homes that you deserve.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 02:34pm
1 Unit Available
Shiloh
Rolling Hills
1701 Taxville Rd Unit 3D, York, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
888 sqft
Rolling Hills Apartments is a truly perfect combination of well-appointed one and two bedroom apartment homes and two and three bedroom townhomes in a spectacular country setting.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated May 13 at 02:33pm
23 Units Available
Tyler Run-Queens Gate
York Apartments
2000 Maplewood Dr, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$865
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
900 sqft
York Apartments is an intimate apartment community nestled in the heart of York, PA. Choose from eight spacious apartments with abundant closet space and your choice of patio or balcony. You will be sure to find the perfect home for you.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Southwest York
154 Lafayette St. Apt. 1
154 Lafayette St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$795
2 Bedroom 1st Floor-Parking- Penn Park Area York City - Check back for pictures and video soon! (RLNE5924747)

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
222 E High St Apt 103
222 East High Street, Elizabethtown, PA
1 Bedroom
$615
Available 08/15/20 First floor apartment located near downtown Elizabethtown. Range and refrigerator are included. On-site laundry and off-street parking is available behind the building. Sorry, no pets.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northeast York
107 E. Market Street 2nd & 3rd Floor
107 E Market St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$945
Beautiful 2nd & 3rd floor Loft located in York City - Beautiful brick 2 story apartment, original hardwood floors and numerous built-ins. On-street parking is available, York City parking permit can be obtained by the tenant.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Side
355 S. Queen St., Apt. 1
355 South Queen Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$675
One bedroom Apartment! Video in Photos! - This is a newly renovated first floor one bedroom apartment located on the 300 block of S. Queen st.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2255 Indian Rock Dam Rd
2255 Indian Rock Dam Rd, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Single Family Home - Farm style home of 2 plus acres surrounded by fields and horses to the front across street. LR 13'3" x 11'5" , Dining Rm 11'2" x 12'10", Kitchen with appliances measures 11'9" x 10'4".

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown York
146 S. Duke Apt. 3
146 South Duke Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$845
$75 Off 3 Months Rent (exp. 7/10) Video walk through in listing photos! Newly renovated apartment just blocks from the square in York City! - This 2 bedroom apartment is located in the 100 block of South Duke St in Downtown York.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2 N River St
2 N River St, Maytown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, historic three bedroom home located in quiet Maytown. Great central location to York, Lancaster and Harrisburg. This home has a large living room plus a family room. Two gas fireplaces and original wood flooring. Gas heat.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East York
2565 AUBURN ROAD
2565 Auburn Road, East York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
2565 Auburn Road, York, PA 17402 - 3 BR RANCHER STYLE HOME FOR $1,325 PER MONTH. NEWLY RENOVATED WITH IN GROUND SWIMMING POOL. Hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen w/stove refrigerator and dishwasher, Separate Dining room. Family room off of garage.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Side
802 Wayne Ave., Apt. 2
802 Wayne Avenue, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$795
802 Wayne Ave., Apt.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Salem Square
640 W. Princess St., Apt. 2
640 West Princess Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$795
Updated 2nd and 3rd Floor apartment on West End of York City-Video Walk Through in Photos - (Traducción al Español localizado al final de la página) • Refinished hardwood floors • Freshly painted walls • Sizable rooms with lots of closet space •

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Grantley
651 Colonial Ave
651 Colonial Avenue, Grantley, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1152 sqft
Renovated 3br home with garage and finished basement! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Manchester, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Manchester apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

