Apartment List
/
PA
/
manchester
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:27 AM

31 Apartments for rent in Manchester, PA with garage

Manchester apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Robertson
10 Units Available
Cold Springs
T-70 Pavillion Dr, Manchester, PA
1 Bedroom
$885
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cold Springs Apartments is a beautiful community conveniently located in Manchester, Pennsylvania.
Results within 1 mile of Manchester

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Manchester
1 Unit Available
28 PINE DRIVE
28 Pine Drive, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1140 sqft
28 PINE DR. MANCHESTER, PA - Condo with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath with one car garage. Close to 83 for commuters. Large Eat In Kitchen. Spacious Living Room. Wall to Wall Carpet, Tub & Shower, W/D Hook-Up.
Results within 5 miles of Manchester
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
26 Units Available
The Apartment Gallery of York
104 Camelot Arms, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$855
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1240 sqft
Do not miss out on the apartment home you have been looking for all along! With convenient access to routes 30 and 83, our property is just minutes to countless shopping and dining opportunities.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2858 Woodmont Drive
2858 Woodmont Drive, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
Town Home - Located in Manchester Township/Central Schools this town home offers a large 13'6" x 11'10" Living Rm, Separate Dining Rm, 11' x 9'3" kitchen with appliances. Home is a total of 2,086 square feet with a 1 car garage and rear deck.
Results within 10 miles of Manchester

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
221 Vinegar Ferry Rd
221 Vinegar Ferry Road, Lancaster County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
846 sqft
Available June 1st come see this cozy home in Lancaster's Donegal S.D.! Enjoy relaxing moments on the large flagstone porch or the rear paver patio. Rustic reclaimed wooden floors adds charm appeal to the family room and office.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
3113 Glen Hollow Drive
3113 Glen Hollow Drive, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1440 sqft
Due to COVID-19 we are only showing properties to pre-approved applicants. Please visit our website at http://www.century21dalepm.com/home_rentals where you can view photos of the property.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
West York
1 Unit Available
35 South Sumner Street
35 South Sumner Street, West York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1216 sqft
Due to COVID-19 we are only showing properties to pre-approved applicants. Please visit our website at http://www.century21dalepm.com/home_rentals where you can view photos of the property.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1168 Blue Bird Lane
1168 Bluebird Lane, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1168 Blue Bird Lane, York - End unit townhome with 1 car garage. Fished basement. HOA shovels front lower sidewalk as you enter. Tenant must shovel snow for driveway and stoop. Central Air Conditioning. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5676858)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Shiloh
1 Unit Available
1645 North Dr.
1645 North Drive, Shiloh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Wonderfully landscaped 3 bedroom, 2 bath Rancher - Beautiful rear brick patio, fenced in rear yard, shed and mature landscaping. Central Air conditioning and attached 2 car garage. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities, heat source is gas.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2121 Narnia Dr.
2121 Narnia Drive, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full bath Rancher - Wonderfully landscaped 3 Bedroom rancher is Central school District. 2 car garage, 2 full bath with cathedral ceilings throughout. 4'x6' master bedroom walk-in closet, jetted tub in master bathroom.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East York
1 Unit Available
2565 AUBURN ROAD
2565 Auburn Road, East York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
2565 Auburn Road, York, PA 17402 - 3 BR RANCHER STYLE HOME FOR $1,325 PER MONTH. NEWLY RENOVATED WITH IN GROUND SWIMMING POOL. Hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen w/stove refrigerator and dishwasher, Separate Dining room. Family room off of garage.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1742 ROCKY RD
1742 Rocky Road, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1325 sqft
1742 Rocky Rd. ***Dover school district*** - Due to the mandated Shut Down by Governor Tom Wolf, we are not able to show properties until further notice.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Side
1 Unit Available
256 E King St., Apt. 1
256 East King Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$775
256 E King St., Apt. 1 Available 06/30/20 Oldetowne East Neighborhood! First Floor with Garage - This two bedroom apartment is located on the 200 block of E. King St. on the 1st floor. There are hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest York
1 Unit Available
344 S. Queen St.
344 South Queen Street, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$925
York City SD 3 Bedroom Home! Garage-Video Walk Through in Photos - This 3 bedroom house is located on the 300 block of S. Queen St convenient to all downtown amenities. The 1st floor has a spacious living room open to a large eat-in kitchen.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12 Randolph Dr
12 Randolph Drive, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2060 sqft
Available 06/20/20 Beautiful ranch style home, located in a quiet community with paved walking trails.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1240 Stonehaven Way
1240 Stonehaven Way, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Town Home - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Town House Located in Spring Garden Township featuring a large 31'2" x 21'5" Living Rm, Separate Dining Rm, 12'8" x 9'6" Kitchen with appliances, 15' x 13'4" Family Room in finished basement. 1 Car garage.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2060 GREENBRIAR ROAD
2060 Greenbriar Road, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1120 sqft
2060 Greenbriar Road, York, PA 17404 - Remodeled brick rancher with large yard and garage. New roof, all new interior paint, finished basement with recently installed waterproofing system, newer energy efficient windows.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Devers
1 Unit Available
725 Fahs St
725 Fahs Street, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
806 sqft
725 Fahs St Available 07/01/20 Renovated 3br detached home with garage! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
513 Pennsylvania Avenue 1st FL Apt
513 Pennsylvania Avenue, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$725
1st floor apartment - 1 Bedroom 1st floor apartment with easy access to RT 30. Living room measuring 19'2" x 11'7", 19' x 10'6" Kitchen. 2 Car garage to rear that may be rented separately. New carpet remodeled bath access to full cement basement.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Side
1 Unit Available
651 Bergman St
651 Bergman Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bed / 1 Bath home with full basement! - Property Id: 297783 Beautiful 2 Bed / 1 Bath home with full basement and beautiful, well maintained yard.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Weigelstown
1 Unit Available
2779 Danielle Dr.
2779 Danielle Drive, Weigelstown, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
2779 Danielle Dr. Available 07/03/20 Single Family Home - Ranch style home in Dover Township. 13'11" x 17'9" Living Room, Eat In Kitchen with appliances, 17' x 13' Sunroom, 16'11" x 20'3" Den in basement, Wet bar in basement.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grantley
1 Unit Available
515 Dupont Ave
515 Dupont Avenue, Grantley, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1709 sqft
515 Dupont Ave Available 07/01/20 Huge 3 bedroom home with garage! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grantley
1 Unit Available
651 Colonial Ave
651 Colonial Avenue, Grantley, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1152 sqft
651 Colonial Ave Available 07/01/20 Renovated 3br home with garage and finished basement! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3425 Woodberry Rd
3425 Woodberry Road, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Single Family Home - Remodeled home sitting in peaceful horse farm country. West Manchester Township/West York Schools.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Manchester, PA

Manchester apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Manchester 1 BedroomsManchester 2 BedroomsManchester Apartments with Balcony
Manchester Apartments with GarageManchester Apartments with ParkingManchester Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Manchester Dog Friendly ApartmentsManchester Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDHarrisburg, PACockeysville, MDLancaster, PAPikesville, MDYork, PABel Air South, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MD
Parkville, MDRandallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDWrightsville, PADover, PAPenbrook, PAShrewsbury, PAStewartstown, PA
Hershey, PAEldersburg, MDSteelton, PABel Air North, MDParkville, PANew Freedom, PABel Air, MDSpry, PAWeigelstown, PAOverlea, MDMays Chapel, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeHarrisburg Area Community College
Lancaster Bible CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community College