Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 PM

15 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Leola, PA

Finding an apartment in Leola that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:34pm
15 Units Available
The Bradford
25 Bradford Dr, Leola, PA
1 Bedroom
$945
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with upgraded kitchens and bathrooms, energy-efficient windows, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy the basketball court, courtyard, and playground on site. Direct access to Route 23. Close to Lancaster Country Club.

1 of 10

Last updated December 9 at 08:30am
1 Unit Available
242 Morgan Dr
242 Morgan Dr, Leola, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in the Conestoga Valley School District. Features include: Central air conditioning, 2 parking spaces, newer flooring and paint, central vacuum system, a patio, porch, shed, and shared yard.
Results within 5 miles of Leola
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 02:34pm
7 Units Available
Oakview Estates
77 Foal Ct, Lancaster, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$910
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Oakview Estates Apartments invites you to step through the doorway of your new home to a lifestyle that puts every modern convenience at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated February 27 at 12:33am
Contact for Availability
Sweetbriar Apartments
1917 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA
1 Bedroom
$915
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1031 sqft
You will find that Sweetbriar Apartments will be a place you will love to call home.\n\nSweetbriar Apartments are an amazing value! Our rental rates include HEAT, COOKING GAS, water, sewer, trash removal, and use of our pool.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
431 W Main St
431 West Main Street, New Holland, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1946 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Large two-story home on .27 acres in the ELANCO School District with handicapped access.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1735 Division Hwy
1735 Division Highway, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1686 sqft
AVAILABLE APPROXIMATELY 7/15/20 3-4 Bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, older 2.5-story home on .30 acres in the ELANCO School District.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
70 Ashlea Village
70 Ashlea Village, New Holland, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1728 sqft
You will Love living in Ashlea Village, a New Holland neighborhood designed for easy carefree living that is close to everything, but far enough away to enjoy the country. There is no outdoor maintenance required on your part, it is all done for you.
Results within 10 miles of Leola
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:45pm
3 Units Available
Creekside North Apartments
200 Stone Mill Road, Lancaster, PA
1 Bedroom
$975
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The community offers amenities including off-street parking and quick access to a creek lined walking trail. It is conveniently located along the Lancaster bus line and is situated within Manor Township.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:27pm
3 Units Available
Millers Crossing
100 Country View Ln, Millersville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,123
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tenants will enjoy the 24-hour maintenance, e-payments, parking, gym, pool, and tennis court. Convenient location minutes from Millersville University and Frank & Marshall College. Luxurious units include dishwasher, bathtub, and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated February 27 at 12:35am
$
Contact for Availability
Spring Manor Apartments
700 Millersville Rd, Lancaster, PA
1 Bedroom
$890
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
Many of the Spring Manor Apartments are newly renovated. Located in scenic Lancaster County, Spring Manor has a superior location, beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes and knowledgeable and professional Management and Maintenance Teams.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Willow Street
1 Unit Available
9 LONG LANE
9 Long Lane, Willow Street, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
9 LONG LANE, WILLOW STREET - 3-Bedroom, 1.5-Bath House available in Willow Street. Special features include hardwood floors and lots of natural light. The Tenant pays all utilities. PETS? Sorry, no pets allowed.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chestnut Hill
1 Unit Available
226 N. Arch St.
226 North Arch Street, Lancaster, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
Luxury 2 Bedroom in Chestnut Hill - Located in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood, this modern industrial style apartment is in the heart of downtown Lancaster and boasts high-end finishes. A spacious open floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Musser Park
1 Unit Available
351 E King St
351 East King Street, Lancaster, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
Tons of space! Convenient Downtown Lancaster City home! - Tons of space in this convenient Lancaster city home! High ceilings throughout this space gives this home a wonderfully airy feel.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chestnut Hill
1 Unit Available
419 Nevin St.
419 Nevin Street, Lancaster, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
Updated 5 Bedroom in the West End - Beautifully updated 5 bedroom, 1.5 bath conveniently located only minutes from F&M college.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Ross
1 Unit Available
602 N Queen St
602 North Queen Street, Lancaster, PA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1150 sqft
Large 2bedroom ,Beautiful location, nice layout units brand new less than a year old. Ac, hardwood floors dishwasher, self cleaning oven, microwave, kitchen island,
City Guide for Leola, PA

The Inn at Leola Village offers accommodations in authentic antique Amish homes, a quaint Amish cottage and a restored tobacco barn and is on the list of Historic Hotels of America by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

From the cries of liberty in the American Revolutionary War to Lincoln's brilliant speech at Gettysburg, you will have many opportunities to become familiar with the accounts of critical moments in America. While Leola has a small town, quiet suburban feel to it, the excitement and activity of the larger metropolitan cities are close by. Leola has approximately 7,200 residents who enjoy a high quality of life and suburban amenities with a touch of rural character. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Leola, PA

Finding an apartment in Leola that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

