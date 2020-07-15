/
3 bedroom apartments
19 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Leola, PA
The Bradford
25 Bradford Dr, Leola, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1230 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with upgraded kitchens and bathrooms, energy-efficient windows, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy the basketball court, courtyard, and playground on site. Direct access to Route 23. Close to Lancaster Country Club.
201 W Main Street
201 West Main Street, Leola, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1320 sqft
201 W Main Street Available 08/01/20 - Charming 3 bedroom (privacy issue) house with spacious rooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen with stove, dishwasher, microwave & refrigerator, living room, dining room, laundry room on 2nd floor with washer & dryer
Results within 5 miles of Leola
264 TOM AVENUE
264 Tom Avenue, Ephrata, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Ephrata Area 3 bedroom - Ephrata Area 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, 1 car garage townhouse. Central air, electric heat pump. Dishwasher, stove, and refrigerator Sorry, no pets allowed.
445 W Main St
445 West Main Street, New Holland, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1280 sqft
AVAILABLE August 20 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bathroom large, semi-detached home on approximately 0.15 acres in the ELANCO School District. Features include: Newer flooring, porch, shed, and off-street parking for two cars in a lot.
339 Greenland Dr, Lancaster
339 Greenland Drive, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Comfy Townhome near Tanger Outlet - Property Id: 160903 This is a very convenient and quiet location that connects to the highway, shopping outlets, restaurants, and parks. We are trying to offer this place as a clean and comfy home for the renters.
1025 James Ave
1025 James Avenue, Ephrata, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
1025 James Ave Available 09/18/20 Single Family Home - Single Family Home with off street parking Three Bedrooms 2.
Results within 10 miles of Leola
Colebrook Apartments
8 Welsh Dr, Lancaster, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1264 sqft
Experience a sense of community and a feeling of serenity. Colebrook Apartments, a beautifully landscaped community hidden away in the suburbs of Lancaster.
Prospect Heights
816 Rolridge Ave.
816 Rolridge Avenue, Lancaster, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home - Newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bath house Updated kitchen includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher Formal dining room New carpet Fresh paint throughout Washer/Dryer hookups Basement offers plenty of storage
1790 State Rd.
1790 State Road, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
ALMOST ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Farmhouse - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath farmhouse in E. Hempfield Township surrounded by scenic farmland.
2833 Pebblebrook Drive
2833 Pebblebrook Drive, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1238 sqft
Beautifully updated rental in Village Park. Open floor plan with hardwood and a wall of built-ins and fireplace, stainless appliances, and multi-tiered deck w/fenced yard.
Churchtowne
534 Dauphin St (*SHG*)
534 Dauphin Street, Lancaster, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1500 sqft
3 Bedroom Lancaster Home - Great 3 Bedroom home with yard and alley access. Pets Welcome for additional deposit Gas Heat and Electricity paid by tenant Stove included with apartment 1 Month Security Deposit is due at signing.
661 Springville Rd
661 Springville Road, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2472 sqft
AVAILABLE APPROXIMATELY June 1 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, beautiful, large, one-story home on 1.6 acres in the Pequea Valley School District.
Millersville
1 Manor Ave.
1 Manor Avenue, Millersville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Beautiful 3 Bedroom in Millersville - This beautiful 3 bedroom home is located across from the Millersville Mart and within easy walking distance to Freedom Memorial Park and John Herr's Village Market.
Musser Park
351 E King St
351 East King Street, Lancaster, PA
Tons of space! Convenient Downtown Lancaster City home! - Tons of space in this convenient Lancaster city home! High ceilings throughout this space gives this home a wonderfully airy feel.
Paradise
3235 Lincoln Highway
3235 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1330 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING 7/5!!! 3BR/1.5BA. $1,365 /MO. $1,365 Security Deposit.
College Park
142 College Avenue
142 College Avenue, Lancaster, PA
This stunning Chestnut Hill home is not one to be missed, with most all the features one could desire in a city row home.
West End
533 Ruby Street
533 Ruby Street, Lancaster, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1636 sqft
Complete South West End Remodel with Ceramic Tile Floors and Spacious First Floor Family Room. This turn of the century semi-detached home features an updated kitchen with range and refrigerator.
102 RADCLIFF RD
102 Radcliff Road, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2076 sqft
102 Radcliff Rd., Willow Street, PA 17584 - Proof of renters insurance must be presented at the time of move-in. For leasing information, please call Penny Falcon 717-690-0102. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5658957)
1186 Maple Ave.
1186 Maple Avenue, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Beautiful Lancaster Township Area!, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home - Beautiful 3 bedroom conveniently located less than a block from Hamilton Park and only minutes from Downtown Lancaster! Gas Fireplace Hardwood floors throughout Detached 2-car
