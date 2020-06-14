Apartment List
PA
langhorne
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

15 Apartments for rent in Langhorne, PA with garage

Langhorne apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ...
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
31 Units Available
Reserve at Harper's Crossing
100 Harpers Crossing, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
1398 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-95, Route 1, PA/NJ Turnpike, Amtrak, Septa, NJ transit rail lines. Community has pool, hot tub and dog park. Apartments feature large closets, balconies and large soaking tubs.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
12 Units Available
Heathergate at Oxford Valley
8101 Fonthill Ct, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,621
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1236 sqft
Heathergate at Oxford Valley is a 55+ community that boasts 17 gorgeous green acres conveniently situated in Lower Bucks County.
Results within 5 miles of Langhorne
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated May 19 at 12:32pm
17 Units Available
The Edge At Yardley
26000 Cornerstone Dr, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
THE EDGE at Yardley is a comfortable community that is also pet-friendly. Amenities include bathtubs, air conditioning, garbage disposals and plenty of extra storage. The community features a gym and clubhouse.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
610 LARCH CT #A5610
610 Larch Court, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Absolutely Beautiful, light and airy, TOTALLY remodeled end unit townhouse with Gorgeous new white shaker type cabinets, granite, and stainless steel Kitchen, Laminate wood floors throughout first floor, open stained stairs....

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
104 OXFORD FALLS COURT
104 Oxford Falls Ct, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1892 sqft
Newer End Unit Townhome on a cul-de-sac.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
145 SILVER LAKE ROAD
145 Silver Lake Rd, Bucks County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
3128 sqft
$4,200 LARGE FAMILY HOME WITH MOTHER IN LAW SUITE, FENCED YARD and SOLAR PANELS CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! 3,300 square feet with mother in law suite on an acre with large fenced in back yard. 6-bedroom 4.
Results within 10 miles of Langhorne

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11 Holder Drive in Delaware Rise, Ewing, NJ
11 Holder Drive, Mercer County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
Rent just discounted to $2800 per month!! 5 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 2 Story Executive Colonial in one of Ewing's finest and safest neighborhood Delaware Rise on side of mountain off Route 29 River Road overlooking the Delaware River located on half

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
528 Coachwood Ct
528 Coachwood Place, Newtown Grant, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2604 sqft
528 Coachwood Ct Available 07/01/20 528 Coachwood Ct - Pristine! This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, end unit townhome.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Academy Gardens
1 Unit Available
9519 FORDHAM ROAD
9519 Fordham Road, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1778 sqft
Available Immediately - This 1st Floor 2 Bedroom Unit in a well kept duplex offers its new tenant sole use of front patio, shared rear driveway, shared built-in garage, storage unit in basement and laundry hook-ups.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Torresdale
1 Unit Available
4245 LYMAN DRIVE
4245 Lyman Drive, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Fully renovated 2nd floor apartment. 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath with tub. This is a duplex. Actual square feet is 900. Hard wood floors, stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets, peninsula island with seating for 3.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Somerton
1 Unit Available
10849 LOCKART ROAD
10849 Lockart Road, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
936 sqft
Completely renovated 2nd floor unit of the duplex with central air in most desirable neighborhood. Freshly painted 2-bedroom, 1 bath unit has a large open living and dining area with laminated floor throughout the whole space.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
15 HARPER LANE
15 Harper Lane, Burlington County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2072 sqft
Welcome to Hawthorne Park Section of Willingboro. Come settle down in this spacious 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom colonial. The garage has been converted into a family room or bonus room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
9202 WHEATSHEAF RD
9202 Wheatsheaf Road, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Falls Township Park is Your Back Yard. This Charming 2 Bedroom Single Home in Falls is located right at the Entrance to Park and is convient for all recreational activities including a nearby lake.

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1 PHEASANT RUN ROAD
1 Pheasant Run Road, Bucks County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
5039 sqft
Welcome to 1 Pheasant Run Rd in the Estates at Washington Crossing in Upper Makefield. This spacious, stone front home offers 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, and is complete with first floor Guest Suite with separate entrance.

1 of 14

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
46 RIVER BANK DRIVE
46 River Bank Drive, Roebling, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1428 sqft
Beautiful rental in the heart of Roebling, Florence Township. Two bedroom plus loft that can double as a third bedroom or office/library townhouse with attached garage. Includes washer and dryer with central a/c and heat.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Langhorne, PA

Langhorne apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

