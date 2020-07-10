Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:43 PM

16 Apartments for rent in Kingston, PA with parking

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Kingston
4 Mott Ave
4 Mott Ave, Kingston, PA
4 Bedrooms
$950
1400 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Bonnie Borgna-Kiehart (570) 650-4172:
Results within 1 mile of Kingston

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Wilkes-Barre
511 N Main St
511 North Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$900
1400 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Jason Heimrich (856) 469-1195: 3 bed 1 bath. Right side availale. Tenant pays all utilites: gas, electric, water, sewer, garbage

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wilkes-Barre
434 S Franklin St Fl 1
434 South Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA
2 Bedrooms
$775
Newly Remodeled 2 bedroom apartment in a quiet suburban neighborhood New kitchen, new bath, new flooring, paint, windows New appliances Ceiling Fans Resident pays gas heat & electric Resident pays $20.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Wilkes-Barre
155 West River Street, Suite F-2
155 W River St, Wilkes-Barre, PA
1 Bedroom
$785
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful apartment will be available in July! This is a one bed, one full bath suite in Wilkes-Barre.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Wilkes-Barre
41 Stanley Street, Single Family Home
41 Stanley Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA
7 Bedrooms
$1,500
6000 sqft
This beautiful, over-sized house will be available in July! Please note - This house is actively being remodeled. New photos will be uploaded soon! This a MASSIVE 6,000 square-foot single house with 7 bedrooms, 2.5 baths.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Wilkes-Barre
17 W Ross St
17 West Ross Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA
1 Bedroom
$685
400 sqft
Listed by The Hub Real Estate Group LLC (570) 489-2563, Pat Rogan (570) 906-4344: Cumberland Apartment residents can benefit from a full array of features designed to create a comfortable, fun, and productive community.
Results within 5 miles of Kingston

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
46 Simon Block Avenue
46 Simon Block Avenue, Luzerne County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1180 sqft
This charming house will be available July 15, 2020! This a 3 bedroom, 1 bath single house in Hanover Township, Luzerne County. Please note - This property is actively being remodeled.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Forty Fort
1439 Wyoming Ave
1439 Wyoming Avenue, Forty Fort, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2359 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Leah Gianacopoulos (570) 947-9250: Totally updated second floor apartment on Wyoming Ave Forty Fort.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Wilkes-Barre
125 Lawrence Street
125 Lawrence Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA
Studio
$850
650 sqft
Updated Kitchen, New carpets through out, Freshly painted, Nice South Wilkesbarre Neighborhood with Yard. Apartment has off street parking included in the driveway.
Results within 10 miles of Kingston

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
149 N Main St. 2
149 North Main Street, Mountain Top, PA
2 Bedrooms
$930
2nd floor modern apartment in Mountain Top! - Property Id: 317965 Beautiful 2nd floor apartment with off-street parking and shared yard.

1 of 94

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pittston
74 William St
74 William St, Pittston, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2130 sqft
Price Drop! Exclusive Property Near Downtown - Property Id: 93698 Terms: *Discounted rent! $1,400 if paid on or before the 1st of each month w/ 2 yr lease agreement.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Pittston
71 North Main Street
71 North Main Street, Pittston, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
750 sqft
Semi Modern 1.5 BR on Main Street available in August! This a beautiful upgraded one bedroom w/ office apartment in Pittston - across the street from Geisinger Medical and just off the highway.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Pittston
154 Parsonage St
154 Parsonage Street, Pittston, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$825
1500 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Jason Heimrich (856) 469-1195: 3 bed 1 bath. Tenant pays all utilities. Half double.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Pittston
71 North Main Street, Suite 1-A
71 South Main Street, Pittston, PA
1 Bedroom
$825
700 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, UPGRADED 1BR SUITE - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1! This a beautiful upgraded one bedroom apartment in Pittston - across the street from Geisinger Medical and just off the highway.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
5 Fiore Ct
5 Fiore Court, Duryea, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1377 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Sunita Arora (570) 510-5840: This 3 bedroom townhome is located in a gated community. Forest Heights offers; walking trails, a club house, a built-in pool as well as maintenance free living.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Dupont
244 EVERHART ST
244 Everhart St, Dupont, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1250 sqft
Listed by NASSER REAL ESTATE, INC. (570) 342-4115, Tara Roche Nardone (570) 499-0306: Immaculate 2 Bedroom 1 Full Bath located in the Dupont Borough, Pittston School District. Quiet Neighborhood. Unit comes with 2 designated parking spots.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Kingston, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kingston apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

