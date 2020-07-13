Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

East Mountain Apartments offers updated 1- and 2-bedroom apartment living with a spectacular view of the Wyoming Valley below. We’re located a few minutes from downtown Wilkes-Barre. The community is convenient to I-81 and the area’s major employers, colleges and attractions including Geisinger Medical Center, Wilkes University and the Mohegan Sun Arena. Make East Mountain Apartments your new home and experience a professional office and maintenance team, exceptional amenities, and 24/7 emergency service.



We offer varied lease lengths and furnished or unfurnished apartment homes. Signature, Contemporary, and Classic finish options are available in our unfurnished apartments. In any of our apartment homes you can expect spacious room sizes, sound conditioning, microwave, flat -top electric range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and an in-unit washer/dryer.



Our fully furnished apartment options are perfect for short-term stays and attractively appointed with conveniences designed to meet the needs of busy professionals. In these upscale furnished units, we provide all utilities, cable and internet, hotel quality furniture, bed and bath linens, kitchen supplies, small appliance such as coffee makers, and much more. Our management team specializes in relocation and our job is to make your stay carefree.



Our residents enjoy our 24-hour fitness center, meet neighbors in our beautiful community room where we host frequent parties, classes and game nights. Our monthly trips offer a chance to explore nearby wineries, sporting events and other local attractions. During the summer months, you’ll enjoy our tennis courts and swim club with grilling area and complimentary WIFI access. Your four-legged friend will love exploring our pet friendly property.



Schedule a tour of East Mountain Apartments today!



**Actual Rates vary based on lease term and apartment features**



(RLNE3659232)