Wilkes-Barre, PA
East Mountain Apartments
East Mountain Apartments

680 Wildflower Dr · (570) 751-1491
Location

680 Wildflower Dr, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702

Price and availability

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from East Mountain Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
parking
basketball court
hot tub
playground
East Mountain Apartments offers updated 1- and 2-bedroom apartment living with a spectacular view of the Wyoming Valley below. We’re located a few minutes from downtown Wilkes-Barre. The community is convenient to I-81 and the area’s major employers, colleges and attractions including Geisinger Medical Center, Wilkes University and the Mohegan Sun Arena. Make East Mountain Apartments your new home and experience a professional office and maintenance team, exceptional amenities, and 24/7 emergency service.

We offer varied lease lengths and furnished or unfurnished apartment homes. Signature, Contemporary, and Classic finish options are available in our unfurnished apartments. In any of our apartment homes you can expect spacious room sizes, sound conditioning, microwave, flat -top electric range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and an in-unit washer/dryer.

Our fully furnished apartment options are perfect for short-term stays and attractively appointed with conveniences designed to meet the needs of busy professionals. In these upscale furnished units, we provide all utilities, cable and internet, hotel quality furniture, bed and bath linens, kitchen supplies, small appliance such as coffee makers, and much more. Our management team specializes in relocation and our job is to make your stay carefree.

Our residents enjoy our 24-hour fitness center, meet neighbors in our beautiful community room where we host frequent parties, classes and game nights. Our monthly trips offer a chance to explore nearby wineries, sporting events and other local attractions. During the summer months, you’ll enjoy our tennis courts and swim club with grilling area and complimentary WIFI access. Your four-legged friend will love exploring our pet friendly property.

Schedule a tour of East Mountain Apartments today!

**Actual Rates vary based on lease term and apartment features**

(RLNE3659232)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: month to month (furnished), or 12 months (unfurnished)
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant (unfurnished), $225 (furnished)
Deposit: $250 (1 bedroom) $350 (2 bedroom), $500 (1 bedroom furnished), $600 (2 bedroom furnished)
Additional: Only Water Sewer Trash included in unfurnished
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

