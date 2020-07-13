47 Apartments for rent in Scranton, PA with parking

So you’ve finally landed that job at Dunder-Mifflin, and you’re ready to find yourself a new apartment in beautiful Scranton, Pennsylvania. Let’s find you the best place to park your Sebring and kick off your sensible office shoes.

Scranton pre- and post-The Office

First thing's first, in Scranton there's a real local… pride, I guess you could say. The story is familiar. The industry left; the residents left, and the downtown emptied for the farther-flung suburbs. Since 1985, that bitter pride of long-term residents has motivated renovation and restoration throughout the city. So, now is probably a good time to check out Scranton! The mid-century wealth concentrated in the city created some amazing architecture that you can now enjoy. So without further adieu, let's find you some.