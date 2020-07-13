Apartment List
/
PA
/
scranton
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:59 AM

47 Apartments for rent in Scranton, PA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Scranton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Scranton
220 Linden Street
220 Linden Street, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1091 sqft
310 Available 08/01/20 This apartment features 1 modern bathrooms, 1 nice sized bedrooms, $1,500 a month.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Dickson City
1605 Summit Pointe
1605 Summit Pointe, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
850 sqft
Do not fear, we are giving this home a facelift! Under renovation. It will be available as early at 5/1/2020. Don’t be shy ---Ask us what we are doing .....

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Greenridge
814 Sunset Street
814 Sunset Street, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1944 sqft
Available 08/01/20 This beautiful home in the Greenridge section of scranton is a great find! This home is going to be renovated entirely this summer and will be ready for move in on August 1st, there will be a lot going on with the renovations.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Scranton
529 Bogart Ct # 203
529 Bogart Pl, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1083 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Leah Gianacopoulos (570) 947-9250: An incredible lifestyle, 1 bedroom unit features hardwood floors, custom kitchen cabinets with granite counters, GE Profile Stainless appliances, central AC, balcony

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hill Section
535 Monroe Avenue
535 Monroe Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
This modern open space apartment is available for rent on July 14th 2020! If you're looking for a beautiful, stress-free, spacious apartment within walking distance to major hospitals and universities in Scranton, look no further.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hill Section
321 Taylor Avenue
321 Taylor Avenue, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1441 sqft
4 beds, 1 bath.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
150 South Sumner Avenue, Middle First Floor
150 South Sumner Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful apartment will be available in July! This is a first floor two bedroom, one full bath in Scranton.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Providence
2019 Margaret Ave
2019 Margaret Avenue, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1450 sqft
Listed by C21 Jack Ruddy Real Estate (570) 344-6724, Phoebe Keating (570) 903-8983: Nice 4 bed, 1.5 half of a double. Updated with plenty of parking in the rear. Washer, dryer, refrigeration and electric stove included.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Hill Section
323 Taylor Ave
323 Taylor Ave, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1482 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Kate Daye Ruane (302) 242-8781: This house SPARKLES! Built brand new from the ground up in 2006 with all hardwood floors, modern kitchen, and bath! Very desirable location for all students! University

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Greenridge
631 Electric St
631 Electric St, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
600 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Margaret Hennemuth (570) 587-7000: Cute Cute & More Cute. One bedroom apartment in the Green ridge section, off Sanderson Ave. Now you can walk to all your favorite restaurants & shops.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
1210 Hampton St
1210 Hampton Street, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1800 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Margaret Hennemuth (570) 587-7000: Newly renovated 4 bedroom apartment with fresh paint, flooring & bathrooms. Open floor plan in Living/dining room. Owner will consider pets with an additional $50.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Hill Section
1320 Linden St
1320 Linden Street, Scranton, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2160 sqft
Listed by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Preferred Properties (570) 585-1500, Tiffany Lee Ammons (570) 780-5998: Cozy 5 bedroom 2 full bath Row home located across the street from Scranton University dorms.

1 of 4

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
South Side
722 Moosic Street
722 Moosic Street, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
3400 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Don't fear!! This home will be ready to move in on June 1st.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Bull's Head
1500 N Main Ave
1500 North Main Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
700 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Leah Gianacopoulos (570) 947-9250: Nice second floor apartment with updates kitchen. Parking in back and easily located to all major roads and shopping centers.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Hill Section
1047 Clay Ave
1047 Clay Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1124 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Alicia Stanton (570) 614-9255: Beautiful, bright, spacious 2nd floor apartment with spectacular view of the city. Hardwood floors throughout! Office/Den could be used as 3rd bedroom.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
622 N Main Apt. 3
622 South Main Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, ROBERT REDGIL (570) 561-3868: Modern second floor 2 bedroom apartment located near downtown Scranton ,commercial West Scranton area. and expressway.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Providence
2712 N Main Ave
2712 N Main Ave, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$750
676 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Sunita Arora (570) 510-5840: Re-done apartment! Updated bathroom and hardwood floors. Nice size bedroom, kitchen/ living area. This building has its only parking lot and elevator.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Hill Section
1412 Linden St
1412 Linden Street, Scranton, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
1764 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Leah Gianacopoulos (570) 947-9250: GREAT FOR STUDENT HOUSING! Renovated located in the heart of University of Scranton, Geisinger Medical School and Geisinger Community Medical Center Hospital.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
West Mountain
18 Fawnwood Dr
18 Fawnwood Drive, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2106 sqft
Listed by Ruddy Realty (570) 282-4463, Sylvia Flesher (570) 362-3020: No pets ,no smoking ,some newer carpeting, sliders in basement to rear yard. Available January 1, 2020.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
South Side
1023 Birch St
1023 Birch Street, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1416 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Ann M Devereaux (570) 212-2038: Lovely updated ranch home in upper South Scranton neighborhood. Updated kitchen and full bath Laundry on main floor.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Greenridge
1549 Gardner Avenue
1549 Gardner Avenue, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2500 sqft
ALL SHOWINGS REQUIRE ADHERENCE TO COVID-19 CDC GUIDELINES AND REGULATIONS SUCH AS WEARING MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Hill Section
1614 Linden St
1614 Linden Street, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2600 sqft
Listed by C21 Jack Ruddy Real Estate (570) 344-6724, Aaron Pierce (570) 507-0566: Completely renovated and Modernized 2nd and 3rd floor apartment that's great for students with 4 beds, 2 full bath.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Greenridge
1515 Meylert
1515 Meylert Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1400 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Jason Heimrich (856) 469-1195: 2 bed 1 bath. Half Double. Tenant pays all utilites.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Providence
47 E Parker St
47 West Parker Street, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
850 sqft
Listed by Keller Williams RE Stroudsburg (570) 421-2890, Chelsea Aleksich (570) 982-8777: 3 bed, 1 bath NEWLY RENOVATED rental in prime location. HUGE kitchen with stainless appliances, modern laundry, and JETTED TUB in bathroom.
City Guide for Scranton, PA

So you’ve finally landed that job at Dunder-Mifflin, and you’re ready to find yourself a new apartment in beautiful Scranton, Pennsylvania. Let’s find you the best place to park your Sebring and kick off your sensible office shoes.

Scranton pre- and post-The Office

First thing’s first, in Scranton there’s a real local… pride, I guess you could say. The story is familiar. The industry left; the residents left, and the downtown emptied for the farther-flung suburbs. Since 1985, that bitter pride of long-term residents has motivated renovation and restoration throughout the city. So, now is probably a good time to check out Scranton! The mid-century wealth concentrated in the city created some amazing architecture that you can now enjoy. So without further adieu, let’s find you some. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Scranton, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Scranton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Scranton 1 BedroomsScranton 2 BedroomsScranton 3 BedroomsScranton Apartments with Balcony
Scranton Apartments with GarageScranton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsScranton Apartments with Parking
Scranton Apartments with Washer-DryerScranton Dog Friendly ApartmentsScranton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Allentown, PABethlehem, PAEaston, PABinghamton, NYWilkes-Barre, PA
Bangor, PADunmore, PAEast Stroudsburg, PAJohnson City, NY
Saw Creek, PAPen Argyl, PAKingston, PASummit Hill, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeLehigh University
Lafayette College