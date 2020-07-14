/
studio apartments
7 Studio Apartments for rent in Kingston, PA
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
Kingston
693 Schuyler Avenue
693 Schuyler Avenue, Kingston, PA
$950
1064 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2nd fl apartment in a central Kingston location. HEAT & WATER are included in the rent. Stunning Hardwood floors throughout with all new windows. Call today for your viewing.
Results within 1 mile of Kingston
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
Wilkes-Barre
229 Madison Street
229 Madison Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA
$1,100
1280 sqft
Newly updated , ready to move in 3 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bathroom Open Floor Plan home,
Results within 5 miles of Kingston
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
147 S Walnut Street
147 South Walnut Street, Luzerne County, PA
$1,350
2000 sqft
Beautiful 1/2 double -Ultra modern kitchen - marble counter tops - open concept - 3 BR - 3 Bathrooms - Front porch - new back deck -nice yard - quiet location -Credit report and background check required. No smoking - no pets.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
101 Shaver Avenue
101 Shaver Avenue, Shavertown, PA
$775
1004 sqft
Spacious 2nd floor apartment. Close to stores and restaurants on Rt 309. First months rent $775 and security $775. Application and credit check ($25). No Pets. No smoking . Utilities Included
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
Wilkes-Barre
125 Lawrence Street
125 Lawrence Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA
$850
650 sqft
Updated Kitchen, New carpets through out, Freshly painted, Nice South Wilkesbarre Neighborhood with Yard. Apartment has off street parking included in the driveway.
Results within 10 miles of Kingston
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
20 Oak Drive
20 Oak Drive, Mountain Top, PA
$1,500
2038 sqft
Spacious, attractive home for rent. 4 BRs, 3 baths, modern oak kitchen, large LL family room, nice yard and 2 car garage. $1,500/month rent plus utilities and security desposit. This property may also be purchased - see MLS # 19-5866.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1142 Demunds Road
1142 Demunds Road, Wyoming County, PA
$2,200
2000 sqft
Exceptional new construction home located in Centermoreland overlooking Perrins Marsh. 3 Bedroom/ 3 Bath, new appliances including washer and dryer. Rent includes; Water, Sewer, Gas, Lawncare, and Snow Removal.