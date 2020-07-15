All apartments in Kennett Square
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:46 AM

427 W MULBERRY STREET

427 West Mulberry Street · (484) 643-2405
Location

427 West Mulberry Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1304 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nicely renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Rental in Kennett Square. 1st floor features Large open Eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinets and granite countertops. Mudroom with Laundry and back yard access , Living Room with propane fireplace. 2nd floor features a Large Master Suite with sitting area, 2 closets and a full bath, one other small bedroom and a hall bath. The third floor is finished and has a large 3rd bedroom with closet and full size windows. Basement is finished for extra living space , has a code compliant egress window and storage area. Home has lots of windows that allow for natural light. Walk to shops and restaurants, take advantage of all that Kennett Square has to offer! Dogs allowed with Landlord approval and extra deposit. Unit available 8/1/2020 Credit check application fee is 40.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 W MULBERRY STREET have any available units?
427 W MULBERRY STREET has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 427 W MULBERRY STREET have?
Some of 427 W MULBERRY STREET's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 W MULBERRY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
427 W MULBERRY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 W MULBERRY STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 427 W MULBERRY STREET is pet friendly.
Does 427 W MULBERRY STREET offer parking?
No, 427 W MULBERRY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 427 W MULBERRY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 427 W MULBERRY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 W MULBERRY STREET have a pool?
No, 427 W MULBERRY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 427 W MULBERRY STREET have accessible units?
No, 427 W MULBERRY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 427 W MULBERRY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 427 W MULBERRY STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 427 W MULBERRY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 427 W MULBERRY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
