427 W MULBERRY STREET

Nicely renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Rental in Kennett Square. 1st floor features Large open Eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinets and granite countertops. Mudroom with Laundry and back yard access , Living Room with propane fireplace. 2nd floor features a Large Master Suite with sitting area, 2 closets and a full bath, one other small bedroom and a hall bath. The third floor is finished and has a large 3rd bedroom with closet and full size windows. Basement is finished for extra living space , has a code compliant egress window and storage area. Home has lots of windows that allow for natural light. Walk to shops and restaurants, take advantage of all that Kennett Square has to offer! Dogs allowed with Landlord approval and extra deposit. Unit available 8/1/2020 Credit check application fee is 40.00