Johnstown, PA
821 Park Avenue, 2nd fl.
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:48 PM

821 Park Avenue, 2nd fl.

821 Park Avenue · (814) 533-9093
Location

821 Park Avenue, Johnstown, PA 15902

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Very nice 1 BR, 2nd floor apartment includes living room, dining room, kitchen with stove and refrigerator, laundry hook-ups, full bath, and rear deck. Tenant pays all utilities. Gas forced air heat. Tenant is responsible for lawn care and snow removal. NO PETS and NO SMOKING allowed. ***Please be advised that if you are interested in renting a property after you view it, you will be asked to submit a rental application with $30 PER PERSON ON THE LEASE for a credit/criminal/landlord check.*** Must provide verifiable income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 Park Avenue, 2nd fl. have any available units?
821 Park Avenue, 2nd fl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johnstown, PA.
What amenities does 821 Park Avenue, 2nd fl. have?
Some of 821 Park Avenue, 2nd fl.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 Park Avenue, 2nd fl. currently offering any rent specials?
821 Park Avenue, 2nd fl. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 Park Avenue, 2nd fl. pet-friendly?
No, 821 Park Avenue, 2nd fl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johnstown.
Does 821 Park Avenue, 2nd fl. offer parking?
Yes, 821 Park Avenue, 2nd fl. does offer parking.
Does 821 Park Avenue, 2nd fl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 Park Avenue, 2nd fl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 Park Avenue, 2nd fl. have a pool?
No, 821 Park Avenue, 2nd fl. does not have a pool.
Does 821 Park Avenue, 2nd fl. have accessible units?
No, 821 Park Avenue, 2nd fl. does not have accessible units.
Does 821 Park Avenue, 2nd fl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 821 Park Avenue, 2nd fl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 821 Park Avenue, 2nd fl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 821 Park Avenue, 2nd fl. does not have units with air conditioning.
