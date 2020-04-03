821 Park Avenue, 2nd fl.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking range oven refrigerator

Very nice 1 BR, 2nd floor apartment includes living room, dining room, kitchen with stove and refrigerator, laundry hook-ups, full bath, and rear deck. Tenant pays all utilities. Gas forced air heat. Tenant is responsible for lawn care and snow removal. NO PETS and NO SMOKING allowed. ***Please be advised that if you are interested in renting a property after you view it, you will be asked to submit a rental application with $30 PER PERSON ON THE LEASE for a credit/criminal/landlord check.*** Must provide verifiable income.