pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
194 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Jefferson Hills, PA
Last updated July 13 at 07:43am
3 Units Available
Clairton
Payne Hill
511 Payne Hill Road, Jefferson Hills, PA
1 Bedroom
$930
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1114 sqft
Our "Apartment Excellence Award" winning community, located in peaceful Jefferson Hills, delivers a remarkable palette of choices to suit your lifestyle. Each townhome has been designed for optimum convenience.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
13 Units Available
Clairton
Heritage Hills
1250 Village Green Dr, Jefferson Hills, PA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1045 sqft
Leave the city behind and come home to our Apartment Excellence Award winning community.
Results within 1 mile of Jefferson Hills
Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
42 Units Available
Baldwin
The Alden South Hills
5492 Youngridge Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
721 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site fitness center, garage parking and a swimming pool. Upgraded apartments are available. Units feature black appliances and spacious layouts. Leland Park and Curry Hollow Center are both nearby.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Clairton
810 Miller Avenue Unit 1
810 Miller Ave, Clairton, PA
1 Bedroom
$575
600 sqft
Newly Renovated One Bedroom - One bedroom apartment with on and off street parking! Conveniently located near Clairton High School Stadium and on the bus-line.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Hills
100 Garden Gate Dr
100 Garden Drive, Pleasant Hills, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
The Atwood located in the Pleasant Hills section of Pittsburgh, PA offers residents a location that is less than 10 miles from downtown Pittsburgh.
Results within 5 miles of Jefferson Hills
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
57 Units Available
The Evalee
7 Dorchester Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
977 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Evalee in Bethel Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
25 Units Available
Lindenbrooke
600 Royal Dr, South Park Township, PA
1 Bedroom
$790
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
822 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
953 sqft
With manicured lawns and carefully planned landscaping to greet you, expect something extraordinary at our Apartment Excellence and Best of the Best award winning community. Here, you'll find city conveniences with the serenity of country living.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Whitehall
Maiden Bridge & Canongate Apartments
100 White Hampton Ln, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1015 sqft
Minutes to downtown Pittsburgh. Fully equipped kitchen with generous counter space in every home. Community offers a library, fitness center and heated pool. On-site Port Authority Metro stop. Free shuttle to Caste Village shops.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Carrick
2313 Athena St
2313 Athena Street, Pittsburgh, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
4 BR / 3 Bath Townhouse in Carrick! Great Location! 15 Minutes from Downtown Pittsburgh! Property Highlights: - Hardwood floors - Central Air - Off-street parking with attached garage - First floor has garage and bathroom - Second floor has
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hazelwood
235 Renova St
235 Renova Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$995
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Two Bedroom SFD in Hazelwood - Brand New Flooring Throughout! - Two Bedroom SFD in Hazelwood - Brand New Flooring Throughout! This property is a single family dwelling (SFD) in Hazelwood.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5331 Main St Rear
5331 Main Street, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$550
3 ROOMS AND A BATH ATOP A 2 CAR GARAGE. - Property Id: 297460 FOR RENT BETHEL PARK SMALL APT. ABOVE A 2 CAR GARAGE 3 ROOMS AND A BATH REFRIDGE AND STOVE WASHER AND DRYER ALL REMODELED 2 YEARS AGO $550 PLUS UTIL. $250.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
979 Laurel St
979 Laurel Avenue, Castle Shannon, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 8/1/20 No phone calls please. Please use contact form on this website! Stand alone house We provide all appliances -1st floor: 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and office.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Brookline
1040 Brookline Blvd
1040 Brookline Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Brookline BLVD - Superb 2 bedroom apt right on Brookline blvd steps away from Las Palmas Tacos. Hanks hot dogs, public transportation and more.Newly updated with Stainless steel appliances, new paint, fresh bath fitter and a great out door space.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2326 Worton Blvd 3
2326 Worton Boulevard, West Mifflin, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
700 sqft
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Beautifully Renovated Apt - 20 min to Pittsburgh - Property Id: 129210 Recently remodeled with Fully equipped kitchen.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Carrick
336 Redwood Street
336 Redwood Street, Pittsburgh, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,075
1426 sqft
***IMPORTANT NOTICE #1: Anyone asking you to exchange money for keys without signing and reviewing a lease or undergoing an application process is a SCAM ARTIST. If you see this property posted for a cheaper price anywhere, please flag that ad.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
422 Jacobson Dr
422 Jacobson Drive, Brentwood, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
Available 06/01/20 Renovated 2 BR/ 2 Bath in Brentwood.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Brookline
1503 Berkshire Ave
1503 Berkshire Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1500 sqft
3 Bedroom House in Brookline - Available NOW is this spacious home located within city limits. First floor offers living room, dining room, kitchen and full bath. Kitchen is equipped with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave & disposal.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
Overbrook
2915 Homehurst Ave
2915 Homehurst Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Three Bedroom Available Now! Dishwasher - Central Air - Quick Drive Downtown! - Renovated three bedroom available for April! Brand new flooring and paint, all new stainless steel appliances! Fenced in yard, plenty of on street parking, just a block
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Carrick
152 Parkfield St
152 Parkfield Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1284 sqft
***IMPORTANT NOTICE #1: Anyone asking you to exchange money for keys without signing and reviewing a lease or undergoing an application process is a SCAM ARTIST. If you see this property posted for a cheaper price anywhere, please flag that ad.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
2639 Homestead Duquense Road
2639 Homestead Duquesne Road, West Mifflin, PA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1234 sqft
***PLEASE READ THE FULL AD, thank you!*** Available June 5th, 2020. This property is not eligible for Section 8. Virtual Tour: https://ths.li/uM2PAj Schedule a tour: https://app.tenantturner.
Results within 10 miles of Jefferson Hills
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
19 Units Available
Lower Lawrenceville
Arsenal 201
3922 Foster St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,281
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,842
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,352
1070 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy-efficient appliances and in-wall USB ports. The mixed-use living space promotes a walkable lifestyle, as does proximity to shopping and public transit.
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
15 Units Available
Shadyside
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,504
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,704
1264 sqft
Located in East End Pittsburgh, close to Target, Whole Foods and Mellon Park. Residents enjoy units with expansive windows, stainless steel appliances and hotel-inspired baths. Community offers health center, yoga studio and fire pits.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
45 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Pennsylvanian
1100 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,007
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,137
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1125 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from Penn Station and the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Apartments feature amenities like hardwood floors, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Luxury community includes parking, valet service and gym.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
East Liberty
Coda on Centre
5765 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,640
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1077 sqft
At the crossroads of East Liberty and Shadyside rises Coda on Centre.
