/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:07 PM
23 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hershey, PA
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hershey
1 Unit Available
415 Hockersville rd
415 Hockersville Rd, Hershey, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
2 bedroom Home For Rent - Nicely renovated 2 bedroom , 2 bath home available for rent. Beautiful wood floors , spacious kitchen and updated bathroom. No Smoking no pets. Sewer, trash and lawn care are included with the rent.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Hershey
1 Unit Available
107 HIGH POINTE DRIVE
107 High Pointe Dr, Hershey, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1736 sqft
Move-in ready townhome within walking distance to Hershey Med Center! You'll love the vaulted ceilings, skylights, open floor plan and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Hershey
1 Unit Available
105 HIGH POINTE DRIVE
105 High Pointe Dr, Hershey, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1764 sqft
Don't miss out on this 2 bed, 2.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Hershey
1 Unit Available
163 HIGH POINTE DRIVE
163 High Pointe Dr, Hershey, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1641 sqft
Rent this maintenance-free 2 bedroom townhome in High Pointe of Hershey within walking distance to Hershey Medical Center.
Results within 1 mile of Hershey
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2129 WEXFORD ROAD
2129 Wexford Road, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
2129 WEXFORD ROAD Available 08/15/20 2129 WEXFORD ROAD, PALMYRA, PA 17078 - Welcome to this magnificent Townhome within "Rockledge," a desirable wooded neighborhood community situated within Dauphin County.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1105 GALWAY COURT
1105 Galway Court, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
2883 sqft
Lovely Chelsea unit in wooded Oakmont. First floor open floor plan with updated kitchen, dining room/living room combo with sitting room and gar fireplace. Atrium doors lead to large screened-in porch.
Results within 5 miles of Hershey
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
Middletown
13 Units Available
Woodland Hills
105 Woodland Avenue, Middletown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1108 sqft
Welcome to Woodland Hills, the premier community for Middletown apartments for rent! At Woodland Hills Apartments our luxury building gives you access to everything you have ever wanted in a home with upgraded interiors, a variety of community
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
847 E Maple
847 East Maple Street, Palmyra, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1247 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed Rancher for Rent. Palmyra - Excellent rental opportunity in palmyra borough. This spacious well maintained ranch house is available today. 2 bedrooms. Plenty of updates. Excellent condition. New Roof.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
370 Shelly Ln
370 Shelly Lane, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$985
1130 sqft
Available 07/11/20 Beautiful secluded location, centrally located to Hershey, Harrisburg, and Lancaster. Features include a large yard, patio, and garage space for storage. Range and refrigerator included. Central air and electric heat pump.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
376 JONATHAN COURT
376 Jonathan Court, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1958 sqft
Don't miss out on this end-unit townhome located in Derry Twp, 5 min from Hershey Medical Center! Brand new HVAC system, washer & dryer. Kitchen countertop replaced in 2017.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
106 Oriole Court
106 Oriole Court, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1240 sqft
Beautiful 1240 SF, 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condominium in The Reserve at Hershey Meadows. 1 car garage. Private Entrance. Walk in closets. Sliding glass door. Balcony. Great view. Gas fireplace & energy efficient gas heat .
Results within 10 miles of Hershey
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Colonial Park
16 Units Available
Beaufort Manor
4112 Beechwood Ln, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$978
1067 sqft
Beaufort Manor where quality and comfort meet! We offer a variety of apartment homes from 785 to 1230 square feet of living space.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Emerald Pointe
1239 Amber Ln, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1437 sqft
Situated in a tranquil setting convenient to I-83 and I-283. Two- and three-bedroom townhomes with fully equipped kitchens with revolving servers and private patios, balconies or yards. Select homes feature basements and attached garages.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Colonial Park
8 Units Available
Williamsburg Estates
500 Beacon Dr, Colonial Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
892 sqft
Minutes from I-83 with country-style living. On-site amenities include a gym, car wash area, volleyball and tennis court, and dog park. On-site laundry available. Pool and playground on-site.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Colonial Park
11 Units Available
Colonial Glen
4900 Lancer Dr, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$999
1000 sqft
The award winning Colonial Glen is a community built with uncompromising quality and maintained through outstanding service for our residents.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
40 Units Available
Eagle's Crest Apartment Homes
1008 Eaglecrest Ct, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$980
887 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with in-home washer and dryer, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Community has a pool, fitness center and business center. Located close to I-83 and shops and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Progress
4 Units Available
Paxton Park
4900 Lancer Dr., Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
962 sqft
Paxton Park Apartments is the place where you can live, play, entertain and establish your way of life according to your desires. Paxton Park is located in a quiet residential area only minutes to the hospital, I-81 and I-83.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 11 at 02:55pm
6 Units Available
Aspen Hill
5069 Stacey Dr E, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1016 sqft
Aspen Hill Apartments welcomes you home to exceptional service and quality living. Nestled on a hilltop in Swatara Township, Aspen Hill offers a quiet and relaxed country setting with rolling hills, magnificent trees and fresh air.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Colonial Park
1 Unit Available
4203 Sussex Court, Apt. A
4203 Sussex Dr, Colonial Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$985
950 sqft
HIGHLY DESIRABLE COMPLEX!!! 2 bedroom & HEAT INCLUDED!!! ** 2 bedroom, 1 bath, in Lower Paxton Township. HEAT, SEWER & TRASH INCLUDED. Includes stove, oven, refrigerator and microwave. Central Dauphin School district.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
466 Kelker Street
466 Kelker St, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1682 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom townhouse within the Chambers Knoll Community located behind the Harrisburg Mall. Entering from the front door, you have the 1 car garage access to the right.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Middletown
1 Unit Available
25 GIRARD AVENUE
25 Girard Avenue, Middletown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1275 sqft
Spacious semi-detached home in Middletown. Located on a quiet street, this property features Low Taxes and 3 Off Street Parking spaces!Renovations include new HVAC with CAC, fresh paint & flooring, and updated kitchen & bath.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Bressler-Enhaut-Oberlin
1 Unit Available
650 MOHN STREET
650 Mohn Street, Enhaut, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1441 sqft
Don't miss this opportunity to live in this newly renovated 2/3 bedroom home in Central Dauphin Schools. Call today!
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Rutherford
1 Unit Available
50 50 N. 67TH STREET
50 North 67th Street, Rutherford, PA
2 Bedrooms
$975
770 sqft
TWO BEDROOMS (50 N.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomsburg, PAColonial Park, PAShiloh, PAMechanicsburg, PAMiddletown, PAEast York, PAMillersville, PALeola, PA