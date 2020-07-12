409 Apartments for rent in Glenside, PA with parking

Glenside is home to what is thought to be the biggest Independence Day parade in the greater Philadelphia area. The parade, which started back in 1904, is highly traditional and is one of the longest Fourth of July parades in the country.

Glenside is a census-designated place (CDP) found in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. The CDP covers only 1.3 miles and has a population of 8,384, according to the latest census in 2010. It's part of the greater Philadelphia area and is only seven miles from the center of the city, making it popular among those who travel to and from the City of Brotherly Love regularly. The climate in the city is typical of the northeast, including hot summers with average temperatures in the high 80s, and cold winters where it gets down to freezing temps on occasion. See more