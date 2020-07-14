All apartments in Franklin Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

2450 Pleuchel

2450 Pleuchel Road · No Longer Available
Location

2450 Pleuchel Road, Franklin Park, PA 15143

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
Beautiful home on a quiet road in Franklin Park! Available for a lease to start mid-July. Enjoy a private setting with a large yard, detached 2-car garage, and plenty of other parking. Relax on your front porch in the morning and around the fire pit at night! Hardwood floors and dark wood trim throughout the house give so much character. Many windows for natural light. There are two bedrooms and the updated full bath on the main level, and 2 additional bedrooms upstairs. The upstairs hallway has an extra closet plus a nook for a sitting area, desk, or storage! Large unfinished basement with laundry hookups and storage space. The home sits on 7.6 wooded acres- plenty of room to explore! A pet may be considered with additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2450 Pleuchel have any available units?
2450 Pleuchel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franklin Park, PA.
What amenities does 2450 Pleuchel have?
Some of 2450 Pleuchel's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2450 Pleuchel currently offering any rent specials?
2450 Pleuchel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2450 Pleuchel pet-friendly?
Yes, 2450 Pleuchel is pet friendly.
Does 2450 Pleuchel offer parking?
Yes, 2450 Pleuchel offers parking.
Does 2450 Pleuchel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2450 Pleuchel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2450 Pleuchel have a pool?
No, 2450 Pleuchel does not have a pool.
Does 2450 Pleuchel have accessible units?
No, 2450 Pleuchel does not have accessible units.
Does 2450 Pleuchel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2450 Pleuchel has units with dishwashers.
Does 2450 Pleuchel have units with air conditioning?
No, 2450 Pleuchel does not have units with air conditioning.
