2450 Pleuchel

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking garage

Beautiful home on a quiet road in Franklin Park! Available for a lease to start mid-July. Enjoy a private setting with a large yard, detached 2-car garage, and plenty of other parking. Relax on your front porch in the morning and around the fire pit at night! Hardwood floors and dark wood trim throughout the house give so much character. Many windows for natural light. There are two bedrooms and the updated full bath on the main level, and 2 additional bedrooms upstairs. The upstairs hallway has an extra closet plus a nook for a sitting area, desk, or storage! Large unfinished basement with laundry hookups and storage space. The home sits on 7.6 wooded acres- plenty of room to explore! A pet may be considered with additional fee.