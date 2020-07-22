Apartment List
/
PA
/
franklin park
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:40 PM

106 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Franklin Park, PA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Franklin Park should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you... Read Guide >

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2001 Connecticut Lane
2001 Connecticut Lane, Franklin Park, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2300 sqft
2001 Connecticut Lane Available 09/01/20 Stunning 4 bedroom 3.
Results within 1 mile of Franklin Park
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:44 PM
5 Units Available
Sherbrook Apartments
100 Sherbrook Court, Bradford Woods, PA
Studio
$703
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$892
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
864 sqft
Sherbrook invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Sherbrook provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Wexford.
Results within 5 miles of Franklin Park
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
18 Units Available
Christopher Wren Apartments
501 Christopher Wren Dr, Bradford Woods, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,324
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Perry Highway and Bradford Woods Elementary School. Modern apartment homes with stainless steel range, refrigerator and microwave. Community has a pool, a courtyard, a fire pit and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:19 PM
5 Units Available
Cosmopolitan
3001 McKnight East Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1107 sqft
Relax on the rooftop terrace and sundeck, get fit in the exclusive fitness center, or just settle in to the comfort of stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and in-suite laundry.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
5 Units Available
Avalon
The Avalon Apartment Homes
841 California Ave, Avalon, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$980
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1134 sqft
Your new home awaits at The Avalon Apartments! Our beautiful, award-winning high-rise building with spectacular city views is nestled in a cozy suburb, just minutes away from downtown Pittsburgh, shopping, parks, and much more! Our community

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
McKees Rocks
111 Ella St Unit 1
111 Ella Street, McKees Rocks, PA
3 Bedrooms
$750
Spacious yet cozy 3BR/1 Bath first-floor apartment in McKees Rocks! Property Highlights: - Eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space - Mix of hardwood and carpet throughout - Beautiful, fenced in private courtyard - Garage for one car included -

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
810 Broadway Avenue
810 Broadway Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$975
Check out this SPACIOUS 3 bedroom one bathroom apartment in Stowe Township Business District! This apartment was recently renovated with new appliances and bathroom HIGHLIGHTS - Hardwood floors throughout this spacious second floor unit giving it

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Brighton Heights
1803 Davis Avenue Unit 1
1803 Davis Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Newly Renovated 3 Bed, 1 Bath Apartment! Convenient to Downtown, CCAC, The Rivers Casino, Allegheny General Hospital, Brighton Heights Park, Phipps Conservatory.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
131 York Dr
131 York Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1144 sqft
131 York Dr Available 09/04/20 Beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Available in Ross Township!! - Available: SEPT 4th! Description: This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is brimming with amenities for even the pickiest renters.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
322 Osona Lane
322 Osana Lane, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2084 sqft
Luxurious Model home for rent in Venango trails. This is the ACTUAL unit that was used as Schubert model home by heartlandhomes in very desirable Venango trails. 3 bed and 2.5 bath, Five year young with all the upgrades.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
3457 Evergreen Road, APT 103
3457 Evergreen Road, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
650 sqft
Special: First month's rent is free when you sign a lease for 24 months! Renovated one-bedroom apartment in a quiet building. The apartment is very spacious with a nice size living room with a large window for natural light.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
5518 Jane St
5518 Jane Street, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
LOCATION! Immediate occupancy! Spacious 3 bedroom/1 full bath! Neat, clean, fresh paint, new carpeting, new flooring entry & kitchen, original hardwood flooring * spacious eat-in kitchen equipped w/gas stove, refrigerator, plenty of cabinet &

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
216 Castle Creek Dr
216 Castle Creek Drive, Seven Fields, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Pictures not updated with NEW Paint !! 2 BR, 2.5 bath town home in desirable Seven Fields. The covered front porch greets guests as they enter into the generously sized family room. The spacious FR leads to the bright eat-in kitchen.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
779 Norwegian Spruce
779 Norwegian Spruce Drive, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Great end-unit townhome in Adams Township- available for a lease to start end of July 2020. Virtual walkthrough available! Enter from the one-car garage right into the first floor.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
123 Cemetery Ln
123 Cemetery Lane, Allegheny County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$975
READY FOR OCCUPANCY FIRST WEEK JULY! TENANT OCCUPIED. Unique, all brick, 4 bedroom (top half of duplex). Just off Perry Highway & I79, close to downtown, shopping, eateries, entertainment! Covered front porch.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
10023 Beauty Dr
10023 Beauty Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY FIRST WEEK JULY. Wow! Charm and character abound in this Sears Craftsman-style home overlooking North Park! 3 bedrooms and one full bathroom! Hardwood flooring throughout this wonderful home.

1 of 22

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
173 6th Avenue
173 6th Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
173 6th Avenue Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom House With Central Air and Fenced in Yard! - Beautiful cape code style home situated in a great neighborhood! Conveniently located near Mcknight Rd, Ross Park Mall, and North Hills School.
Results within 10 miles of Franklin Park
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
59 Units Available
Fairywood
Emerald Gardens
2400 Village Road, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$830
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1020 sqft
Where Luxury and Affordability Meet. Located on 48 lush, wooded acres, you'll be surrounded by the natural beauty and serenity of country living together with the ease of city living.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 06:43 PM
24 Units Available
Lower Lawrenceville
Arsenal 201
3922 Foster St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,158
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,954
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,327
1070 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy-efficient appliances and in-wall USB ports. The mixed-use living space promotes a walkable lifestyle, as does proximity to shopping and public transit.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:36 PM
10 Units Available
Northrup Court Apartments
135 Fern Hollow Road, Coraopolis, PA
Studio
$649
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$759
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
864 sqft
Northrup Court invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Northrup Court provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Coraopolis.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
34 Units Available
Ridge at Robinson
1501 Meredith Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1465 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and hardwood floors. Deluxe accessible grounds offer fitness classes, pet-spa, gym, pool and more. Excellent location- near Giant Eagle Market District, LA Fitness, Cinemark and downtown Pittsburgh amenities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
16 Units Available
Northshore
Morgan at North Shore
100 Anderson St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,102
1154 sqft
Luxury apartments in Pittsburgh's North Shore neighborhood, close to shops and restaurants, just off I-279 HOV. Features include a heated pool and fitness center. Each unit has its own laundry facilities and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
$
45 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Pennsylvanian
1100 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,008
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1125 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from Penn Station and the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Apartments feature amenities like hardwood floors, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Luxury community includes parking, valet service and gym.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
48 Units Available
The Kane
2971 Kane Rd, Aliquippa, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1502 sqft
New one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near local elementary school and park. Community has pool, game room, and fitness center. Residences feature central air conditioning, kitchen island, pantry, stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony. Wheelchair accessible.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Franklin Park, PA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Franklin Park should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Franklin Park may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Franklin Park. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAAliquippa, PA
Canonsburg, PACoraopolis, PABridgeville, PAAvalon, PACarnegie, PAGreensburg, PAMcKees Rocks, PACastle Shannon, PAAmbridge, PACrafton, PA
Sharpsburg, PAMount Oliver, PAAspinwall, PABrentwood, PAWilkinsburg, PASwissvale, PAMcKeesport, PAWashington, PANew Castle, PASteubenville, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University