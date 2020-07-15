All apartments in Franklin Park
Find more places like 2001 Connecticut Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Franklin Park, PA
/
2001 Connecticut Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

2001 Connecticut Lane

2001 Connecticut Lane · (412) 535-5786 ext. 5786
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2001 Connecticut Lane, Franklin Park, PA 15143

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2001 Connecticut Lane · Avail. Sep 1

$2,595

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
guest parking
2001 Connecticut Lane Available 09/01/20 Stunning 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home! Call or text Amanda at 412-535-5786! - This stunning Calvert end unit, located in North Allegheny school district, features an attractive open floor plan, 9 ft ceilings, and entry from the garage directly into the beautiful kitchen! The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, black appliances, dark cabinetry, pantry, and a view directly into the large family room. The main level features the owners suite, complete with a huge en suite bathroom, and walk in closet. The master bath includes double vanities, walk-in ceramic shower, separate linen closet, and access directly into the massive walk in closet! Also on the main level is a half bath and laundry room.
Two additional bedrooms and another full bath are located on the 2nd floor. One of the bedrooms includes its own walk-in closet. Also on the 2nd floor is a large hall closet. The finished basement includes a large open concept living space that could double as an additional living room, play room, offices, etc. Also in the finished basement is an additional spare bedroom complete with another full bath.
The end unit is directly next to guest parking which in addition to the large two car garage and driveway provides ample parking space. Also featured is a large backyard area, patio, and community playground!

Call or Text Amanda today at 412-535-5786! This nearly new end unit will not last!!!

(RLNE5072590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 Connecticut Lane have any available units?
2001 Connecticut Lane has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2001 Connecticut Lane have?
Some of 2001 Connecticut Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 Connecticut Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Connecticut Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Connecticut Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2001 Connecticut Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2001 Connecticut Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2001 Connecticut Lane offers parking.
Does 2001 Connecticut Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 Connecticut Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Connecticut Lane have a pool?
No, 2001 Connecticut Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2001 Connecticut Lane have accessible units?
No, 2001 Connecticut Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Connecticut Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2001 Connecticut Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2001 Connecticut Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2001 Connecticut Lane has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2001 Connecticut Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAAliquippa, PA
Canonsburg, PACoraopolis, PABridgeville, PAAvalon, PACarnegie, PAGreensburg, PAMcKees Rocks, PACastle Shannon, PAAmbridge, PACrafton, PA
Sharpsburg, PAMount Oliver, PAAspinwall, PABrentwood, PAWilkinsburg, PASwissvale, PAMcKeesport, PAWashington, PANew Castle, PASteubenville, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity