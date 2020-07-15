Amenities

2001 Connecticut Lane Available 09/01/20 Stunning 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home! Call or text Amanda at 412-535-5786! - This stunning Calvert end unit, located in North Allegheny school district, features an attractive open floor plan, 9 ft ceilings, and entry from the garage directly into the beautiful kitchen! The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, black appliances, dark cabinetry, pantry, and a view directly into the large family room. The main level features the owners suite, complete with a huge en suite bathroom, and walk in closet. The master bath includes double vanities, walk-in ceramic shower, separate linen closet, and access directly into the massive walk in closet! Also on the main level is a half bath and laundry room.

Two additional bedrooms and another full bath are located on the 2nd floor. One of the bedrooms includes its own walk-in closet. Also on the 2nd floor is a large hall closet. The finished basement includes a large open concept living space that could double as an additional living room, play room, offices, etc. Also in the finished basement is an additional spare bedroom complete with another full bath.

The end unit is directly next to guest parking which in addition to the large two car garage and driveway provides ample parking space. Also featured is a large backyard area, patio, and community playground!



Call or Text Amanda today at 412-535-5786! This nearly new end unit will not last!!!



