Fernway, PA
521 Ten Point
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

521 Ten Point

521 10 Point Lane · No Longer Available
Location

521 10 Point Lane, Fernway, PA 16066

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available now- a 3-bedroom townhome in Cranberry Township! Easy access to Route 19, Route 228, I-79, and the turnpike! Enjoy granite countertops and stainless appliances in the spacious kitchen. Main floor laundry with washer and dryer included! Open space throughout the living and dining rooms, with a sliding door out to the back deck. Convenient half bath in the hallway! Upstairs are the master bedroom, 2 additional rooms, and full bath! The master has a nice closet and en-suite full bathroom. Downstairs is a partially finished storage space, plus extra storage under the steps. The two-car garage walks out to your flat yard space out back! A pet may be considered with an additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 Ten Point have any available units?
521 Ten Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fernway, PA.
What amenities does 521 Ten Point have?
Some of 521 Ten Point's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 Ten Point currently offering any rent specials?
521 Ten Point isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 Ten Point pet-friendly?
Yes, 521 Ten Point is pet friendly.
Does 521 Ten Point offer parking?
Yes, 521 Ten Point does offer parking.
Does 521 Ten Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 521 Ten Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 Ten Point have a pool?
No, 521 Ten Point does not have a pool.
Does 521 Ten Point have accessible units?
No, 521 Ten Point does not have accessible units.
Does 521 Ten Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 521 Ten Point has units with dishwashers.
Does 521 Ten Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 521 Ten Point does not have units with air conditioning.
