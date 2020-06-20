521 Ten Point

Amenities

Available now- a 3-bedroom townhome in Cranberry Township! Easy access to Route 19, Route 228, I-79, and the turnpike! Enjoy granite countertops and stainless appliances in the spacious kitchen. Main floor laundry with washer and dryer included! Open space throughout the living and dining rooms, with a sliding door out to the back deck. Convenient half bath in the hallway! Upstairs are the master bedroom, 2 additional rooms, and full bath! The master has a nice closet and en-suite full bathroom. Downstairs is a partially finished storage space, plus extra storage under the steps. The two-car garage walks out to your flat yard space out back! A pet may be considered with an additional fee.