All apartments in Fernway
Find more places like 102 Brookston drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fernway, PA
/
102 Brookston drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

102 Brookston drive

102 Brookston Drive · (412) 407-7076
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fernway
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

102 Brookston Drive, Fernway, PA 16066

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1650 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed, 2 bath, 2-car garage home - Property Id: 39137

Welcome to a conveniently located home with 3 bedroom, 2 full-baths, a finished basement and 2-car garage. Pet Friendly and fully fenced-in! Award winning Seneca Valley School District. Fantastic location with walking distance to Haine Elementary School, Graham Park and grocery shopping. Enter from the front into the living room (15x13). Kitchen(10x8) boasts all the appliances with a gas range and plenty of counter space. Separate dining room (12x10). Three well sized bedrooms (main bedroom 14x10, bedroom 2 12x11, bedroom 3 9x9) each with full closets. Two full bathrooms. Lower level is fully finished with large game room 23x16, updated full bathroom, laundry room with washer & dryer. The deep two car integral garage accessible from lower level. Beautiful level yard, fully fenced-in, perfect for pets. ** We work with Real Estate Agents **
Please CALL or TEXT Sam at 412.407.7076 for an appointment. All CALLS/TXT returned the same day. https://youtu.be/ZzZXGkaRtPI
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/39137
Property Id 39137

(RLNE5853498)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Brookston drive have any available units?
102 Brookston drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 102 Brookston drive have?
Some of 102 Brookston drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Brookston drive currently offering any rent specials?
102 Brookston drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Brookston drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 Brookston drive is pet friendly.
Does 102 Brookston drive offer parking?
Yes, 102 Brookston drive does offer parking.
Does 102 Brookston drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 Brookston drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Brookston drive have a pool?
No, 102 Brookston drive does not have a pool.
Does 102 Brookston drive have accessible units?
No, 102 Brookston drive does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Brookston drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 Brookston drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Brookston drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Brookston drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 102 Brookston drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rochester Village
10100 Kettlecreek Dr
Fernway, PA 16066

Similar Pages

Fernway 2 BedroomsFernway Apartments with Garage
Fernway Apartments with GymFernway Apartments with Pool
Fernway Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PA
Coraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PASteubenville, OHNew Castle, PACampbell, OHWilkinsburg, PAAmbridge, PABellevue, PAWest Mifflin, PAWeirton, WV
Carnegie, PAMcKeesport, PAYoungstown, OHBrentwood, PASeven Fields, PAGlassport, PARochester, PAMount Oliver, PASwissvale, PAEast McKeesport, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity