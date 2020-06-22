102 Brookston drive

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bed, 2 bath, 2-car garage home



Welcome to a conveniently located home with 3 bedroom, 2 full-baths, a finished basement and 2-car garage. Pet Friendly and fully fenced-in! Award winning Seneca Valley School District. Fantastic location with walking distance to Haine Elementary School, Graham Park and grocery shopping. Enter from the front into the living room (15x13). Kitchen(10x8) boasts all the appliances with a gas range and plenty of counter space. Separate dining room (12x10). Three well sized bedrooms (main bedroom 14x10, bedroom 2 12x11, bedroom 3 9x9) each with full closets. Two full bathrooms. Lower level is fully finished with large game room 23x16, updated full bathroom, laundry room with washer & dryer. The deep two car integral garage accessible from lower level. Beautiful level yard, fully fenced-in, perfect for pets. ** We work with Real Estate Agents **

Please CALL or TEXT Sam at 412.407.7076 for an appointment. All CALLS/TXT returned the same day. https://youtu.be/ZzZXGkaRtPI

