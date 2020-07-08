77 Washington St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL AUGUST 12, 2020!! TENANT OCCUPIED! 3 bedroom, 1 full and one half-bath * Updated fully equipped eat-in kitchen with loads of cabinet and counter space * large living room and very spacious dining room (could be family room) * first floor laundry room with washer and dryer * convenient, updated powder room on first floor * the 3 very large bedrooms are on the second floor, each with abundance of storage * newly remodeled full bath on second floor * kitchen has access to covered side porch and fenced in yard * big covered front porch * basement for storage * pets welcome at owners discretion only for additional fee * 2 off-street parking (one detached garage plus one parking space next to it * tenant responsible for lawn maintenance and snow removal *