Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:46 AM

77 Washington St

77 Washington Street · (412) 366-1600
Location

77 Washington Street, Etna, PA 15223

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,075

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL AUGUST 12, 2020!! TENANT OCCUPIED! 3 bedroom, 1 full and one half-bath * Updated fully equipped eat-in kitchen with loads of cabinet and counter space * large living room and very spacious dining room (could be family room) * first floor laundry room with washer and dryer * convenient, updated powder room on first floor * the 3 very large bedrooms are on the second floor, each with abundance of storage * newly remodeled full bath on second floor * kitchen has access to covered side porch and fenced in yard * big covered front porch * basement for storage * pets welcome at owners discretion only for additional fee * 2 off-street parking (one detached garage plus one parking space next to it * tenant responsible for lawn maintenance and snow removal *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

